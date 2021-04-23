SRH Bowler T Natarajan Shares Emotional Message After IPL Season-ending Injury

The Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have a stable start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after losing their first 3 games of the tournament. Fans were worried about Kane Williamson not being a part of the playing XI and were relieved to see him play in their 4th match against the Punjab Kings. However, as Kane Williamson has recovered and is ready to play, the Sunrisers have received another blow to their bowling unit.

Left-arm death over specialist, T. Natarajan, has been ruled out of the IPL 2021 season due to a knee injury. As questions were being raised about Kane Williamson, fans did not notice that Natarajan had missed his last 2 games for SRH. T. Natarajan played his last match of the IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 11.

ðŸ—£ï¸ "I'm sad to miss the remaining games this season."@Natarajan_91 has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and we along with the entire squad wish him a speedy recovery ðŸ§¡#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/b4mzS3Rfrp — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 23, 2021

T Natarajan knee injury

The Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a video on Twitter where Natarajan bid farewell to the SRH team and the fans with an emotional message. In the video, Natarajan said that he is sad to miss the remaining games of the tournament since his bowling performance in the last season helped him play for team India. He informed the fans that he will miss the IPL season as he had to undergo knee surgery.

He expressed his gratitude to the SRH players and support staff for their assistance and motivation. Taking his leave, he gave his best wishes to the team and hoped for them to win every game this season. The T Natarajan knee injury might see him go back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for rehab.

T Natarajan replacement not announced yet

T Natarajan replacement hasn’t been announced yet. Although, the SRH team have a lot of skilled bowlers present in their squad who can take the place of Natarajan. The absence of Natarajan can see players like Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Siddharth Kaul come to the rescue.

T Natarajan's performance earns him blue jersey

T Natarajan had a great IPL 2020 season when he had to fit in the role of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. The left-arm pacer came to be known as a death specialist when he took 16 wickets in 16 matches with an economy of 8.02. His brilliant performance saw him make his ODI debut for India on December 2, 2020. He immediately made his T20 international debut on December 4, 2020, against Australia.

Image Source: T. Natarajan Twitter