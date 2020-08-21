SRH Coach Muttiah Muralitharan Surprisingly Calls IPL TOUGHER Than International Cricket

Legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is arguably one of the best spinners to have played the sport. The off-spinner is the leading wickets taker in Tests (800), as well as ODIs (534). Muttiah Muralitharan played international cricket for nearly two decades and has experience of playing all over the world. The former spinner has also been a part of the Indian Premier League where he represented three franchises in from 2008-14. Currently, he is the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: CSK CEO says 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni has rediscovered his rhythm ahead of IPL 2020

SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan compares playing in IPL with international cricket

Now, Muttiah Muralitharan has made a huge claim about the IPL by saying that playing in the mega league is tougher than playing international cricket. While speaking to R Ashwin on his show, 'DRS with Ash', Muttiah Muralitharan said that playing in the IPL is difficult than playing for the country. He added that while playing for the country, you know you will perform because you will be in the playing XI and you will be confident of getting the ball.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Suresh Raina's retirement makes BharatPe perform shoot with CSK star before IPL 2020

However, he reckoned that in IPL, no matter how well you’ve done, you might have to sit out for the sake of team combinations. He stated that it's part and parcel of the IPL, which you have to accept and move on. Muttiah Muralitharan opined that in the IPL, only four foreigners can play so team composition is there. He added some matches need all-rounders, some don’t. Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that he has also had to sit out many matches but he has never been unsatisfied because he knows it is part of the game.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: DC, SRH to fly together on same chartered flight on Aug 23 for IPL 2020 to Dubai?

The legendary spinner played three seasons for CSK from 2008 to 2010 before moving to the defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala followed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 66 matches in the IPL, Muttiah Muralitharan picked up 63 wickets at an exceptional economy of 6.68. The Sri Lankan veteran, who has had a stellar Test and ODI career, also has staggering numbers in the shortest form of the game.

In T20s, Muralitharan has grabbed 179 wickets from 164 matches at an economy of 6.38. Besides playing in the IPL, Muralitharan has also represented teams like Jamaica Tallawahs in Caribbean Premier League and Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: SRH skipper David Warner takes a dig at a fan who reckons RCB will win the IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC-CRICKET.COM