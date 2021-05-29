SRH Pacer Siddarth Kaul Recalls Advice From Harbhajan Singh, Hopes For India Comeback

Siddarth Kaul recalled a piece of advice he received from former India international Harbhajan Singh. Kaul, who is hoping to get a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, said Harbhajan Singh once told him to always give 110% on the field. Kaul, while speaking to Sportskeeda, revealed that Harbhajan Singh gave him the important piece of advice during the 2011-12 season of domestic cricket when the latter was making a comeback into the Indian team and had to captain Punjab for a while. Kaul said his father and coaches say the same, to always give more than 100% on the field.

Kaul said he is positive about securing a spot in the squad for the Sri Lanka tour because of his performances in domestic cricket in the past couple of months. To make his case, the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning player said he was the highest wicket-taker for Punjab in Ranji cricket. Kaul, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said he wants to keep performing consistently, which he feels will eventually get him a place in the Indian squad. Kaul also lauded former Indian bowler Ashish Nehra for helping him hone his skills.

Kaul's career

The 31-year-old cricketer, who played alongside Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Manish Pandey in the U-19s World Cup in 2008, last played for India A in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic raged havoc across the globe. Kaul has taken 232 wickets in the 63 First-Class games that he has played so far in his career. The 31-year-old has played three ODIs and three T20Is for India and has zero and three wickets respectively. Kaul took 27 wickets for Punjab in 2019-29 Ranji Trophy.

Kaul played three IPL matches this season and took 3 wickets at an average of 30.00. In the previous edition of the cash-rich league, Kaul played just 1 match for his franchise and managed to scalp two wickets. Kaul's most fruitful IPL season had come under the captaincy of Kane Williamson in 2018, where he played in all 17 matches for SRH and picked up 21 wickets before they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

IMAGE: ANI/IPL

