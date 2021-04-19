SRH Team 2021 Champions Warner, Williamson Come Up With Special Gesture For Rashid Khan

Match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their 3rd consecutive match against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, 17 April. This was the first time in any IPL season that the Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost 3 consecutive opening matches of their season. Despite the 3 losses, the SRH team 2021 is having an optimistic approach and a sense of brotherhood among its players.

Rashid Khan shares a video with top players

This was evident when Rashid Khan shared a video on his Instagram reels where David Warner and Kane Williamson joined him on his Ramadan fast. Rashid Khan shared in the video that the two legends were having a one day fast on the eve of Ramadan and it was a pleasure to have them on his table. At the start of the video, Rashid Khan asked a question to David Warner as to how his fast was going, to which Warner replied, "Good, but I am very thirsty and very hungry. My mouth is so dry."

He further added that the fast was proving to be very difficult for him. Kane Williamson seemed to be getting a hold of the fast, when asked by Rashid Khan how he was feeling, Williamson replied by saying, "Very good, thanks".

SRH's early losses in the tournament

The fans were delighted to see a sense of brotherhood among the players despite their losing streak of 3 matches. The SRH IPL 2021 schedule saw the team lose against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians so far. The Rashid Khan IPL 2021 campaign so far has seenthe leg-spin bowler take 4 wickets from 3 matches with an economy of 5.33. The absence of Kane Williamson was felt in the first 3 matches as he was recovering from an elbow injury. Kane Williamson is expected to recover and be match ready by this week.

SRH IPL 2021 schedule

The SRH IPL 2021 schedule will see the Orange Army go against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday, 21 April. The SRH team 2021 will have a challenge ahead of this game to find the right combination of players for their playing XI. The PBKS, losing their last two matches will definitely put up a fight to overcome. The SRH fans would be eager to follow the Rashid Khan IPL 2021 journey and see him play valiantly for his team and put up a spectacular show with the ball.

Image source: SRH Twitter