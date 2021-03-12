SRH Team 2021 Star Jason Holder Stripped Off West Indies' Test Captaincy, Netizens Explode

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has contributed significantly towards the success of his national side, especially in the longer format. The 29-year-old was handed the Test captaincy in 2015, and he became the second-youngest Test skipper for West Indies. After serving his nation for a number of prominent tours and series, the talented cricketer will no longer lead the side in red-ball cricket. Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has been named as the new captain after his successful stint in Bangladesh.

After having led the West Indies side in 37 Test matches, Jason Holder will no longer serve as the leader of the side. The player has captained the side in 11 Test wins, whereas he also has had to face 21 losses. Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Holder as the skipper. The 28-year-old received immense appreciation from all corners for captaincy during the Bangladesh Test series. While several top names were missing from the squad, the young team still managed to register a comprehensive 2-0 series victory. Holder's absence from the tour might have irked Cricket West Indies' officials, which could have played a role in this decision.

Jason Holder, who is the Number 1 all-rounder in Test match cricket, has been a part of several monumental performances during his tenure of 66 months. Braithwaite has acted as the stand-in captain in the past in the absence of Holder, but now he will step in as the full-time captain in the longer format. Here is how fans reacted after Jason Holder was stripped off Test captaincy -

Jason holder did a fine job for them when likes of Pollard and Gayle was absent for leagues .. man deserves a big respect — Potter (@AkshitKumar19) March 12, 2021

Guessing they were bored with Jason Holder. Cant be any other reason. Holder did admirably well with the resources at his disposal. Perhaps looking forth, 5 years of Holder already up and looking to the future? — Sahil (@Im_SVee) March 12, 2021

I think Jason holder is much better than Braithwate so WI plays another gamble in test cricket @windiescricket — AnuP MaHapatrA (@am_i_anup) March 12, 2021

Kraigg Brathwaite replaces Jason Holder as the new West Indies Test captain - Holder has been captaining the West Indies Test team for the last 5 years.@windiescricket #SLvWI pic.twitter.com/VWlECQ4Qed — Wikum Preethika (@imwikum) March 12, 2021

West Indies vs Sri Lanka series

After their entertaining T20I series, the two cricketing nations are currently battling out in a three-match ODI series. Post the competition of the 50-over matches, the teams will lock horns in two Test matches. The hosts West Indies have clinched the T20I series and have also registered a crucial win in the ODI series opener. The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on Friday, March 12.

Jason Holder IPL 2021 deal

The all-rounder replaced the injured Mitchell Marsh in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The player made a significant impact in the season, and he picked up 14 wickets from just 7 games. Holder was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction at his previous salary of INR 2 crore, and he is expected to play a major role in the SRH team 2021 for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

SRH team 2021

SRH players retained: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH players bought at IPL auction 2021: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

