SRH Team 2021 Star Jason Holder Takes Super Catch To Dismiss Keshav Maharaj: WATCH

The South Africa team dominated the hosts West Indies in the two-match Test series. While the Proteas claimed a comprehensive 158-run victory in the second and final Test to seal the series, it was Jason Holder who found himself in the spotlight with his stunning contribution in the field. The lanky all-rounder took a spectacular catch at the second slip to put an end to Keshav Majaraj's innings in the contest.

SRH team 2021 all-rounder takes a sharp catch in the slips

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder is known to be a dependable campaigner with the ball for the West Indies team, especially in the longer format. Moreover, he also has chipped in with valuable contributions with the bat lower down the order for his national team. However, it was his athleticism in the field during the second Test against South Africa that caught the attention of the viewers.

The incident took place when South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj attempted to play an aggressive drive against a full-length delivery from Jayden Seales. The ball took the batsman's edge and flew towards the slip cordon. While it appeared that the ball would go between the second slip and gully, Holder, who was stationed at the second slip plucked out a fantastic diving catch to his right to send the South Africa batter packing.

This was some catch by Jason Holder on Day 3 to dismiss Keshav Maharaj. Absolute marvelous catch that. pic.twitter.com/ufI8Jl2yqj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 21, 2021

Keshav Maharaj hat-trick

The left-arm spinner shifted the momentum of the contest with an exemplary spell of spin bowling against the West Indies. It was in the 37th over of the innings, that the player removed three Caribbean batsmen in three successive deliveries. Kieron Powell, who was well set at the crease and was batting at 51, was the first victim of the Keshav Maharaj hat-trick as he was caught at deep mid-wicket.

Jason Holder was the next batsman to depart. Jason Holder was caught at forward short-leg by Keegan Petersen and had to take the long walk back after a golden duck. Joshua Da Silva walked in next and he failed in surviving the hat-trick ball and he was caught by Wiaan Mulder to allow the Proteas spinner to pick up a hat-trick at a crucial juncture of the contest. Watch the Keshav Maharaj hat-trick video here:

Jason Holder in IPL 2021

The all-rounder is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). While the player featured in only a single match during the first leg of the season, he was successful in making an impact as he claimed three crucial wickets in the contest. He is expected to play a major role for the SRH team 2021 in the UAE, considering he was one of their most successful bowlers in the previous edition of the cash-rich league, which also was conducted in the Gulf country.

Jason Holder stats in international cricket

Holder, 29, who is among the game's leading all-rounders with a Test batting average of 31.76 and a bowling return of 27.27, captained West Indies in 37 Tests since taking over in 2015 with 11 wins, five draws, and 21 defeats. After 47 Tests, Holder has 129 wickets and the No. 1 spot in the ICC rankings for Test all-rounders. When it comes to white-ball cricket, the player has 139 and 16 wickets to his name in 118 ODIs and 20 T20Is respectively.

Image source: AP