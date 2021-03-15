SRH Team 2021 Star Kedar Jadhav Opens Own Cricket Academy In Pune; See Pictures

Out-of-favour Indian batsman, Kedar Jadhav has started his own cricket academy in his hometown. The Kedar Jadhav academy was inaugurated on March 14 in Pune. Jadhav has been out of the Indian team since the Auckland ODI against New Zealand in 2020. Subsequently, his performances in the IPL 2020 were dismal, which resulted in him being released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 auction.

While the cricketer's performances on the field have been mediocre in the last couple of years, the Kedar Jadhav academy could be a major breakthrough for him on the business front. The announcement of the new venture was made by Kedar Jadhav himself on Instagram as he posted a couple of pictures from the newly-formed academy.

In the caption, Jadhav wrote, "Here's to a start of an amazing Journey! Practice and coaching plays a crucial role to give the players an upper cut to success. My dream to provide all the better facilities to the budding cricketers has finally turned into a reality today. Well equipped with all the International facilities, Kedar Jadhav Cricket Academy is all geared up to give the players a platform to script their successful cricketing journey."

Kedar Jadhav attracted no bidders in the first round of the IPL 2021 auction. An unsuccessful season with CSK, alongside his lofty base price of â‚¹2 crore, acted against his favour in the mini-auction. He was eventually picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at his base price in the second round of the auction. The hard-hitting player will look to make the most of this opportunity, as he will be keen to get back in the reckoning of the national selectors as well. David Warner and the SRH team 2021 management will be delighted with Kedar Jadhav's recent form and will be hoping that he carries it in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

According to featuredsource.com, the Kedar Jadhav net worth is $3.1 million. A major part of his net worth is formed by his earning from domestic and international cricket, as well as, his hefty IPL income over the years. It is worth mentioning that Kedar Jadhav played for CSK for three seasons (2018-2020) at a whopping price of â‚¹7.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Kedar Jadhav net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

