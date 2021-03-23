SRH Team 2021 Star Wriddhiman Saha's IPL Training Session Surprises Fans; Here Is Why

India's wicketkeeper-batsman has established himself as a prominent player in the Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up. The talented cricketer has contributed significantly with the bat and has often been used as a floater by the team management. The 36-year-old is gearing up for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) and recently shared glimpses of his practice session with his fans on social media.

Fans surprised with Wriddhiman Saha's IPL 2021 net session

Apart from his remarkable wicket-keeping skills, the player with his ability to score runs at a frantic pace has become proved to be a valuable asset for his franchise in the cash-rich league. The champion player will be keen to make an impact in the T20 competition as he looks to get in the reckoning of national selectors for white-ball cricket. Saha took to his Twitter account where he shared a video of him batting in the nets.

While the batter was seen playing some impressive strokes in the nets, there was a particular aspect that took netizens by surprise. The veteran cricketer mentioned that he has commenced his preparations for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. However, the cricketer was surprisingly seen batting with red balls in the nets. Fans were quick to point out the same in the player's comment section.

Wriddhiman Saha IPL 2021 deal

The cricketer will ply his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the IPL 2021 as he was retained by the franchise ahead of this year's auction. Wriddhiman Saha made it to the playing 11 only four times in the previous season but made a mark for himself by scoring two crucial half-centuries. The Wriddhiman Saha IPL 2021 salary stands at â‚¹1.2 crore and he often is considered an underrated player by many cricket experts.

SRH team 2021

SRH team 2021: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

IPL schedule

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as the BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event on Sunday. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event. Here is the complete IPL schedule -

