SRH Team 2021 To Have Interesting Anil Kumble Connection This IPL Season; Here Is How

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team has emerged to be one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, the franchise enjoys a tremendous fanbase as well. The aforementioned points make SRH a lucrative option for brands. The signature orange and black jersey provides brands with significant exposure, and hence, year after year, many companies come on board to sponsor the cricket team. For the 14th season of the cash-rich league (IPL 2021) as well the David Warner-led side have announced their association with a number of high-profile sponsors.

Several big-ticket sponsors have come on board with the Sunrisers Hyderabad side ahead of this year's cricketing extravaganza. JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. will act as the title sponsor for the team for the season, whereas Ralco Tyres will also be a principal sponsor for David Warner and co. Brands such as Jio, TCL, Dream 11, Jai Raj Steel, Nerolac, Colgate, Kotak Bank, Tyka, IB Cricket, Double Horse and FanCode have been named as the sponsor by the franchise.

SRH have also roped in Spektacom as their partner. It is worth mentioning that the sports-tech company was founded by former India Test captain Anil Kumble. Interestingly, the ex-spinner is also the head coach of the Punjab Kings team. Anil Kumble also serves as the CEO for Spektacom.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event on Sunday. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event. Here is the complete IPL schedule -

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar and Utkarsh Singh.

