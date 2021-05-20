SRH Team Head Tom Moody Introduces BCCI-like Fitness Test For Sri Lankan Players

Fitness has emerged to be a vital aspect when it comes to modern-day cricket. A number of cricket boards have introduced several measures to ensure that their players do not lag behind in the particular department. Taking a cue from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sri Lanka Cricket has finalised a new fitness test that the cricketers from the country will have to clear in order to represent their national side. Interestingly, clearing a similar test is also mandatory for Virat Kohli and co in India.

SRH team head Tom Moody introduces new fitness test for Sri Lankan players

Tom Moody is considered to be one of the respected names in world cricket. The 55-year-old has successfully finished many coaching assignments in his career and was recently seen with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as their Director of Cricket Operations during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Sri Lanka have visibly struggled in terms of their performances in recent years and the onus is on Tom Moody to turn things around.

The SRH team head also serves as the Direct of Cricket for Sri Lanka, and he has zeroed-on on a new fitness test to ensure the speed and endurance of their players. The cricketers will have to clear the newly-introduced 2-km time trials in order to stand a chance of representing their national side. According to Sri Lanka Cricket, the players will have to clear the test within 8 minutes and 35 seconds. If an individual fails to finish the test in the stipulated time, he will be provided with an additional opportunity within 40 days.

The Indian cricketers also have to undergo a similar test along with the existing Yo-Yo Test. It was announced earlier this year that all the contracted players, as well as the aspiring cricketers in India, will have to take part in the 2-km run. The players will be rated on the basis of their timings and they will have to adhere to the set benchmark. The fast bowlers will have to complete the run within 8 minutes and 15 seconds, whereas for batsmen, spinners, and wicketkeepers, the limit set is of 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

Sri Lanka central contracts 2021 rejected by their top players?

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) recently offered new contracts to its players, which will see them get a 35% pay cut. The SLC is all set to restructure the contract offered to the players. All categories of cricket will now have further sub-categories with different base fee prices for the players. Each category will now be divided into three tiers, which will see the reduced salary of the players accordingly.

Previously, a Sri Lanka cricket team player in the top category would have earned around USD 130,000, but now the new structure will see the salary drop to USD 100,000. Category A will see the Tier 1 players get a salary of USD 100,000 with Category B at a price of USD 65,000, Category C at a price of USD 50,000 and Category D with a salary of USD 35,000. Each category will see a further reduced fee in its subsequent lower tiers. The SLC will also be given the central contracts to only 30 players for the 2021-22 year.

According to a recent report by InsideSport, leading Sri Lanka cricket team players like Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal and Dinesh Chandimal along with Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne have rejected to sign contracts offered by SLC after they have been forced to take massive pay cuts. This could be a major point of concern for the cricket board considering their busy cricketing calendar. Here is a look at the Sri Lanka cricket schedule 2021 -

Sri Lanka cricket schedule 2021

May: Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh – 3 ODIs

June-July: Sri Lanka Tour of England - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

July: India Tour of Sri Lanka - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

July-August: Afghanisthan Tour of Sri Lanka - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

October: Sri Lanka Tour of Australia - 3 T20Is

October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

December: Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh - 2 Tests

November-December - Pakistan tour of Bangladesh - 2 Tests and 3 T20Is

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021

The Sri Lanka team will go up against Bangladesh in a 3-match ODI series starting from Sunday, May 23. All the 3 ODI matches in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 ODI series will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. The 2nd ODI match will take place on Tuesday, 25 May and the 3rd ODI match will take place on Friday, 28 May.

Sri Lanka Team took part in its first practice session in Bangladesh today at National Cricket Academy Grounds, Dhaka.

#BANvSL

Image source: ICC / Sri Lanka Cricket / Twitter