SRH Team Member, Rohan Gavaskar Have Special Request For Sourav Ganguly

The former cricketer & the current SRH team member asked domestic cricket associations to not only take care of their players but also have contracts for them.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Gavaskar, Ganguly,Goswami

Former team India cricketer-turned-commentator Rohan Gavaskar and SRH team wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami have tweeted to the Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  over the contract situation between domestic players and state associations. Currently, the BCCI has been releasing payment to Team India cricketers through a payment structure that is divided into four categories. Gavaskar and Gosvami in their tweets have given their opinion regarding the payment structure for domestic players.

Rohan Gavaskar, Sreevats Goswami tweet over payment structure for domestic players

Rohan Gavaskar in his tweet has asked the state associations to take care of their players since they are the ones who really keep the game of cricket going. Backing Gavaskar's tweet, the SRH team player in his tweet wrote that he has been speaking about the contract system for domestic players for a long time and the associations should do that just like they do it for coaches and support staff.

 

Sourav Ganguly announces payment for domestic cricketers

Last season the domestic season was brought to a halt following the coronavirus pandemic and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had announced to compensate the cricketers for the cancelled season in order to aid them during such unprecedented times. Recently the richest cricket board has come under the scanner for nonpayment to domestic players.

According to media reports, there have been excessive delays when it comes to the compensation of the country's first-class cricketers. BCCI's Treasurer Arun Dhumal in his conversation with PTI revealed that the state associations are yet to send proposals from their end, and it is not possible to roll out the promised payments before that. He also admitted that the board will need details like the number of matches and the reserve players. 

IPL latest news

The IPL 2021 season was postponed following the breach in the bio bubble and now the BCCI is yet to decide the venue to conduct the rest of the matches in the tournament. It was earlier reported that the BCCI is mulling over conducting the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in the UAE or the UK. However, due to the jam-packed cricket schedule, it looks difficult to conduct the remaining matches.

If the BCCI decides to resume the league after the World T20 in November, they will have to go ahead with the tournament in the absence of England and Australia players. Since the previous edition of the tournament was successfully organised in the UAE, India's cricket body has kept it as an alternative alongside the UK for the IPL 2021.

Image: Shreevats Goswami / Rohan Gavaskar / Twitter

