SRH Vs CSK: Hayden Calls Dhoni MVP Of IPL 2021; 'he Has The Reigns & He Is Cracking Them'

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden reckons that the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for CSK this season has been their skipper, MS Dhoni, despite his meagre contributions with the bat. Hayden praised Dhoni for his leadership skills throughout the season and feels the players tactical brilliance has helped Chennai Super Kings remain at the top of the table for most of the season. Speaking ahead of the SRH vs CSK game on Star Sports, Hayden said, "The most valuable player, even though he hasn't had the best of tournaments so far, is still MS Dhoni. As a leader of the side, he is absolutely rising to the challenge. He is older obviously, but he has got the reigns, and he is cracking them hard, and his side is responding."

Hayden also feels MS Dhoni has managed to get the best of the players like DJ Bravo and Faf du Plessis who are in the latter stages of their respective careers. The impact these players have had in this edition has been possible due to MS Dhoni’s leadership skills.

Hayden also stated that when IPL started, MS had a young side. But now he has got a fairly old side and he has accepted and rosed to the challenge. He still is able to promote the best of each player irrespective of their age. "MS Dhoni when the IPL was first conceived, had a very strong younger side. He has got it now because of the strategies of having you know the loyalty amongst their selection. He's got an older side but what we have seen in MS's style is that he has still promoted the best out of guys like DJ Bravo, for example, Faf du Plessis and others that are having a magnificent tournament," Matthew Hayden further added.

IPL 2021: Where does CSK stand?

Chennai Super Kings play Sunrisers Hyderabad later today, and a win could guarantee them a place in the playoffs. The team has had contributions from all around. Every player has stepped up for the Chennai-based franchise, right from veterans Faf du Plessis, DJ Bravo to the young players in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, everyone has found form, and the men in yellow have had a journey to remember this season.

Image: PTI