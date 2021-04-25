SRH Vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Hyderabad Vs Delhi Preview

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the IPL 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 25, 2021. Here is our SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

IPL 2021: SRH vs DC preview

Coming into this match having had starkly opposite runs at the IPL 2021 so far, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will clash on Sunday. While the Delhi Capitals have continued on with their fine form from last season, the Sunrisers seem to have failed to stay in their zone from 2020. Currently, in 3rd place on the table, Delhi have won all but one of their four matches and look poised to take this match with ease. With Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje now available for selection, DC may have an even stronger bowling lineup to take on SRH with.

On the other hand, struggling with injuries and a lack of form, SRH have finally managed to break their cycle of losses and come into this game with a significant win over Punjab. Having lost their first three games at the tournament, David Warner and co are in 6th place on the table. A win in this game would take them one place up, to No. 5 over the Punjab Kings. Missing T Natarajan for the remainder of the season, the Sunrisers - who are famed for their bowling attack - may have to switch strategies and back themselves up with some better batting power.

SRH vs DC: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

Generally thought to be a track that assists spinners and slow bowlers, Chennai's new black soil pitches have produced fairly balanced games so far. Going by past games, both runs and wickets should be easy to come by in this encounter. Pacers and spinners should both have some success at this ground, setting the stage for an exciting game. Accuweather predicts no rain for this game. The temperature in Chennai will be around the 32°C mark with humidity rising from 69-80% as the game goes on.

Average first innings score: 150 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4 of 9 IPL 2021 matches

Injury and Availability News

SRH will be missing T Natarajan for the rest of the season due to injury.

SRH vs DC Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

SRH vs DC player record

With a massive 231 runs in the bank already, Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan will come into this game as the highest scorer in the IPL 2021. He is followed by SRH's Jonny Bairstow who is 5th in the rankings with 173 runs from his four games so far. Following them, in 14th, 17th and 19th place in the leaderboards will be SRH skipper David Waner, Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey respectively. With a strike rate of 173.84, Shaw will come into the game boasting the highest strike rate of the lot.

On the bowling front, it will be Delhi's fast bowler Avesh Khan - currently in 4th place overall with his 8 wickets - who will top the 'Most Wickets' list in this match. Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan will follow close behind Khan, with 5 wickets from his four games so far. With an economy of 5.06, Rashid Khan will have the best bowling economy of the lot.

SRH vs DC best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner

Vice-Captain – Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Kane Williamson

Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Kane Williamson

All-Rounders – Vijay Shankar, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

According to our SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction, the Delhi Capitals are likely to edge past Hyderabad and win this match.

Note: The SRH vs DC player record and as a result, the SRH vs DC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SRH vs DC Dream11 team and SRH vs DC prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: IPL website