Last Updated:

IPL 2021, SRH Vs DC Match Highlights:: Williamson's 50 Goes In Vain, DC Win In Super-over

IPL 2021, SRH vs DC: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals to take on David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Written By
Jitesh Vachhatani
SRH
IPL 2021, SRH vs DC: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals to take on David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
pointer
23:45 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Pant-Dhawan hold their nerves in the super-over, Delhi wins

 

pointer
23:39 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Super Over fixture of Axar Patel

 

pointer
23:37 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Rashid Khan to bowl for thew SunRisers

Rashid Khan has to defend 7 runs in order to win for the SRH in super-over

pointer
23:36 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Axar gives away only 7 runs in super over, Capitals need 8 runs to win

 

pointer
23:28 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: William-Warner comes to bat in super-over, Axar to bowl

 

pointer
23:24 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Harsha Bhogle lauds Suchith & Williamson

 

pointer
23:22 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Suchith-Williamson draw for the SunRisers,1st super-over of IPL 2021

SRH 159/7 (20)

 

pointer
23:18 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Debutant Suchith pulls out a heroic six

SRH 156/7 (19.3)

 

pointer
23:15 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Williamson on strike, SRH need 16 off 6 balls

SRH 145/7 (19)

 

pointer
23:10 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Avesh Khan gets his 3rd wicket, Shankar departs

 

SRH 136/7 (18.3)

 

pointer
23:08 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Can Williamson pull for the SunRisers?

SRH 134/6 (18.1)

pointer
23:06 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Williamson fighting hard for SunRisers

SRH 132/6 (18)

pointer
23:01 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Axar Patel bowls successful over, gets 2 wickets in a single over

SRH 125/6 (17.1)

pointer
22:58 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Axar Patel bags 2 back-to-back wickets, Abhishek-Rashid departs

 

SRH 117/6 (16.2)

 

pointer
22:56 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: 'It's Williamson's game' says Harsha Bhogle

 

pointer
22:51 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Williamson hits his 16th IPL half-century, fighting hard for SRH win

SRH 117/4 (16)

pointer
22:44 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Picture perfect stumping for Pant

SRH 110/4 (15)

 

pointer
22:40 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Mishra outfoxes Jadhav, Pant pulls out brilliant stumping

SRH 104/4 (14.2)

 

pointer
22:38 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Williamson smacks his 16th IPL 50, 4th against Delhi

SRH 117/5 (16.1)

pointer
22:34 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Netizens excited to see Jadhav bat

SRH 97/3 (13.1)

 

pointer
22:27 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Harsha Bhogle says 'The game is with Kane Mama'

SRH 86/3 (11.5)

 

pointer
22:25 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Avesh Khan ends Virat Singh's struggle, gets his 2nd wicket

 

pointer
22:24 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Netizens slam Virat Singh for his struggling inning

SRH 84/2 (11.1)

 

pointer
22:20 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Williamson keeping SunRisers in the chase

SRH 80/2 (10)

 

pointer
22:12 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Williamson showing his class, hits Mishra for consecutive boundaries

SRH 72/2 (9)

 

pointer
22:10 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Harsha Bhogle lauds Steve Smith's batting at the end for Capitals

SRH 64/2 (8.2)

 

pointer
22:07 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Williamson-Virat look to keep Hyderabad in chase

SRH 63/2 (7.4)

 

pointer
21:59 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Bairstow's blitzkrieg ends, Avesh Khan bags his 1st wicket

SRH 56/2 (6)

 

pointer
21:57 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Avesh Khan has the last laugh, Bairstow dismissed

SRH 56/2 (5.4)

 

pointer
21:53 IST, April 25th 2021
SRH vs DC: Bairstow goes berserk, amasses 11 runs off Axar Patel

SRH 49/1 (5.1)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND