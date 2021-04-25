IPL 2021, SRH Vs DC Match Highlights:: Williamson's 50 Goes In Vain, DC Win In Super-over

Quick links:
RISHABH'S IN 💙💙💙— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021
WHAT. A. WIN. #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #SRHvDC
⚫️, 1, 4, ⚫️, 1lb, 1— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
Axar keeps it really tight. 👏🏾 #DC need 8 to win.https://t.co/9lEz0r9hZo #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/VrQEPPpuGE
Rashid Khan has to defend 7 runs in order to win for the SRH in super-over
Ball 6 ➡️ 1 runs— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021
SRH have compiled 7 runs in the over.
Time to chase this down 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #SRHvDC
Warner vs Axar.#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
Outstanding from Suchith. And, fair to say, only Williamson could have taken them that far with the scant support he had— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021
Scores level.— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
WE ARE GOING INTO A SUPER OVER!#SRH - 159/7 (20)#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021
SRH 159/7 (20)
SUCHHHIIITTHHH!!!! SIIXXX!!! 🔥🔥— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
4 needed off 3.#SRH - 156/7 (19.3)#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021
SRH 156/7 (19.3)
Rabada starts with a wide. 15 needed off 6.#SRH - 145/7 (19)#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
SRH 145/7 (19)
Shankar drags it back onto his own stumps.#SRH - 136/7 (18.3)#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
SRH 136/7 (18.3)
28 needed from 12 balls— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
Can Kane do it for #SRH?
Can #DC stop Kane?https://t.co/9lEz0r9hZo #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/DthD80Db6R
SRH 134/6 (18.1)
Nail-biting time for the DC Admin 😟— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021
SRH - 132/6 (18)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #SRHvDC
SRH 132/6 (18)
Two in two.@akshar2026 makes a big impact on his return. He has removed Abhishek Sharma and Rashid Khan off successive deliveries. https://t.co/9lEz0r9hZo #SRHvDC#SRH are 121-6 and need 39 in 18 balls. pic.twitter.com/2iElZB8Byd— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
SRH 125/6 (17.1)
Oh, how we missed you, Axar 💙💙💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #SRHvDC— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021
Match 20. 16.1: WICKET! A Sharma (5) is out, lbw Axar Patel, 117/5 https://t.co/hObD85elUx #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
Match 20. 16.2: WICKET! R Khan (0) is out, lbw Axar Patel, 117/6 https://t.co/hObD85elUx #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
SRH 117/6 (16.2)
It is Williamson's game. It has been for a while. #SRH desperately need more strength in their middle. Today, from Abhishek and Vijay Shankar— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021
What do we say, it's been all K-laas from Kane 👏👏#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/mlGS2HZHcH— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
SRH 117/4 (16)
OUT— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
Kedar Jadhav (9) steps down the track but misses the line and Pant removes the bails in a flash. #DC are inching ahead. Amit Mishra has his first wicket. #SRH are 104-4 and need 56 in 34 balls. https://t.co/9lEz0r9hZo #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/4kmmDRuiCF
SRH 110/4 (15)
Mishi Bhai gets Kedar Jadhav stumped💙— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021
SRH -104/4 (14.2)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/Y9fLxD6n1M
SRH 104/4 (14.2)
5️⃣0⃣ for Kane Williamson! 👏👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
A fine half-century - his 16th in the IPL. #SRH's hopes are once again pinned on him.
43 needed from 24 balls. #VIVOIPL #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/K9QIezfLZG
SRH 117/5 (16.1)
I was midway through my 8 hour sleep.— Vish ⚡ (@CFCVish__) April 25, 2021
My lovely sister knowing how big of a Jadhav fan I am, woke me up when he came on to the crease 😍😍
Time to witness this masterclass by jadhav 💉
Will have Jadhav as my permanent display pic, if he wins us this game!— ϟ (@Maheshmello_) April 25, 2021
Jadhav and Kane 😎 dream partnership for SRH..— Master (@arunkalyan5) April 25, 2021
SRH 97/3 (13.1)
The game is with Kane Mama as the @SunRisers like to call him.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021
SRH 86/3 (11.5)
Match 20. 11.2: WICKET! V Singh (4) is out, c Marcus Stoinis b Avesh Khan, 84/3 https://t.co/hObD85elUx #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
Virat Singh's Attack rating of 76 is the lowest for any batsman in the match. He's got chance to recover here, but right now he's causing SRH more problems than he's solving. #IPL2021 #SRHvDC— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 25, 2021
Virat singh is putting on pressure....— mishra vaibhav (@mishravaibhavKW) April 25, 2021
Manish Pandey was better than this virat singh😩— The Gor Boy (@ELPA_5) April 25, 2021
SRH 84/2 (11.1)
ANOTHER. REVERSE. SWEEP. KANE. 🔝🔝#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
SRH 80/2 (10)
Brings out the reverse sweep now, right over the slips fielder for a four 👏👏#SRH - 72/2 (9)#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
The perfect execution of a sweep shot, right there from Kane Williamson 🧡#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
SRH 72/2 (9)
If you saw Smith bat today, in this format, would you believe he is one of the greats of the game!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021
SRH 64/2 (8.2)
Spin on display 💙— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021
12 overs of this in the innings 🔥
SRH - 63/2 (7.3)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #SRHvDC
SRH 63/2 (7.4)
Well played, @jbairstow21 👏👏— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
Made hitting sixes look easy...#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/QXFUYDMdIP
SRH 56/2 (6)
𝗝𝗼𝗻𝗻𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗼𝘄 was on 🔥— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
Hits a big six but he's caught the next ball 🥺#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021
SRH 56/2 (5.4)
Punches the very next ball over long-on 🔥🔥 @jbairstow21 https://t.co/pCmhQwSnxt pic.twitter.com/S3793GsYr4— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
SRH 49/1 (5.1)