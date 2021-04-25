SRH Vs DC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 20 Full Preview

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the IPL 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 25, 2021. Here are the SRH vs DC live stream details, SRH vs DC live telecast in India, the pitch and weather report for the contest and our match preview.

IPL 2021: SRH vs DC match preview

Coming into this match having had fairly opposite runs at the IPL 2021 so far, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will clash on Sunday. While the Delhi Capitals have continued on with their fine form from last season, the Sunrisers seem to have failed to stay in their zone from 2020. Currently in 3rd place on the table, Delhi have won all but one of their four matches and look poised to take this match with ease.

On the other hand, struggling with injuries and a lack of form, SRH have finally managed to break their cycle of losses and come into this game with a significant win over Punjab. Having lost their first three games at the tournament, David Warner & co. are in 6th place on the table. A win in this game would take them one place up to No. 5 over the Punjab Kings.

SRH vs DC head to head

The SRH vs DC head to head stands at a close 11-7 in favour of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH won both their group stage game against Delhi in 2020, only to go down in the playoffs.

IPl 2021 live in India: SRH vs DC live stream details

The IPL 2021 will be a televised event in India. As such, the SRH vs DC live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the SRH vs DC live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The SRH vs DC live scores can be found on the website and social media handles of the IPL and both the participating teams.

IPL 2021: SRH vs DC pitch report and weather forecast

Generally thought to be a track that assists spinners and slow bowlers, the MA Chidambaram Stadium's new black soil pitches have produced fairly balanced games so far. The highest score at the venue was a surprising — and rare — 204 by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Day-Night game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The 1st innings average in the last five games at Chepauk is around a modest 140-150 runs.

Five of the nine games that have taken place here have been won by the team batting first. Going by these games, both runs and wickets should be easy to come by in this encounter. Pacers and spinners should both have some success at this ground, setting the stage for an exciting game. Accuweather predicts no rain for this game. The temperature in Chennai will be around the 32°C mark with humidity rising from 69-80% as the game goes on.

Image Credits: IPL website & Delhi Capitals Twitter