SRH Vs DC: Vijay Shankar Bowls The Most 'unusual' Delivery Of IPL 2021 To Rishabh Pant

As SunRisers Hyderabad clashed with Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk stadium, the match witnessed the most 'unusual' delivery of the IPL 2021 on Sunday. Bowling first, the SunRisers got off to a scary start as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started attacking as soon as they stepped on to the pitch. However, the unusual moment was witnessed in the 13th over as Vijay Shankar was brought back to bowl his second over by skipper David Warner.

On the fifth ball, as Shankar ran in to bowl, the ball seemed to have slipped out of his hands just before he released it resulting in the ball flying away. If that was not odd enough, the ball came down slowly as if appearing from the moon before Rishabh Pant whacked it sternly towards long-on emulating a tennis shot. The unusual delivery was termed as the 'moon ball' by commentators on-air. The 'moon ball' also left the on-field surprised, who after a short discussion, declared it to be a no-ball.

Watch Vijay Shankar's strange delivery here

Amazed by Vijay Shankar's moon ball, netizens shared their comical reactions to the delivery. Here's how netizens reacted:

I thought the ball will reach the milky way and never return backðŸ¤£LolðŸ¤£ #vijayshankar @SunRisers — Suberthi Das (@suberthi_09) April 25, 2021

Moon delivery from Vijay Shankar. pic.twitter.com/7OlaeZf0VV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2021

Vijay Shankar Booming Delivery pic.twitter.com/Uik77tKmsw — Amit (@Amit13849547) April 25, 2021

Shaw, Smith power DC to 159

Skipper Rishabh Pant continued to ride on his good luck as he won the toss yet again and put Warner's men to field first at the Chepauk. Starting off strong, the opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten in the powerplay as they roared against SunRisers Hyderabad. While Prithvi Shaw brought up his half-century before losing his wicket to an unfortunate run-out, Dhawan was tricked by Rashid Khan's wizardry when he was at 28. Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith steadied Delhi's innings, however, the skipper was sent back to the dugout as the death overs approached. A couple of late strikes from Steven Smith saw Delhi reach 159 at the sluggish Chepauk wicket.

In response, Kagiso Rabada's lightning-fast throw ensured that skipper David Warner walked back to the pavilion early. Jonny Bairstow managed to inflict some damage as he jolted fiery blows to reduce the deficit, however, the Englishman was dismissed by Avesh Khan. Currently, Kane Williamson continues to lead the chase with Hyderabad needed 76 runs off 54 balls.