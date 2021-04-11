SRH Vs KKR H2H: Which Team Has Had The Upper Hand At The IPL Over The Years?

International rivals and now IPL rivals, David Warner and Eoin Morgan will go head to head in the third match of the IPL 2021 on Sunday. Leading the SRH and KKR squads respectively, both skippers will hope to get their teams off to winning starts this season and set up one of their legendary playoffs clashes in a few weeks' time. With the last game between the two sides ending in a thrilling super over chase that saw Lockie Ferguson restrict SRH to just 2 runs, fans can expect a cracking game on April 11.

SRH vs KKR H2H ahead of IPL 2021

With the Sunrisers Hyderbad outfit coming into existence only in 2013, the first match between them and the Kolkata Knight Riders took place at the 2013 IPL. While Hyderabad won the first game by 5 wickets that year, Kolkata got back with a 48-run win later in the season. KKR won both of their matches against SRH in 2014 and eventually went on to win their title in the league. In a rather odd coincidence, the two teams met in three consecutive playoffs from 2016-2018.

Despite losing both their group stage games to KKR in 2016, the SRH squad stepped up when they needed to, winning the playoff qualifier by 22 runs before going on to win the title. After losing their 2017 knockout game to KKR, SRH went on to defeat the team in the 2018 playoffs, ending the season as the runners-up. With 19 games altogether, the current SRH vs KKR H2H stands at 12-7 in favour of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH vs KKR live streaming and telecast details

The SRH vs KKR match will be televised on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. The tournament will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans can also enjoy the SRH vs KKR match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The SRH vs KKR live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the IPL and both teams.

SRH squad

David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

KKR squad

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib-al-Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Sheldon Jackson, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora

Image Credits: IPL website