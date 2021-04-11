SRH Vs KKR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 3 Full Preview

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 3rd match of the IPL 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 11, 2021. Here are the SRH vs KKR live stream details, SRH vs KKR live telecast in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR preview

A close finish in 2020 saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad get agonisingly to their third IPL final only to be beaten by the Delhi Capitals in the qualifier. Overcoming a string of injuries in their ranks, David Warner & co's troubles last season unearthed some great talent for the side, in particular, T Natarajan. Now with Bhuvneshwar Kumar making a successful international comeback and just about all their batsmen in form, the Orange Army will hope to get their hands on the elusive trophy once again.

Meanwhile, after finishing last season in 6th place, KKR will take the field with an experienced, if not completely in-form group of players. Young opener Shubman Gill had a great tour in Australia but struggled a little back home while skipper Eoin Morgan has not been among runs for a while. They will have Shakib al Hassan and Andre Russell as all-rounders while their bowling lineup looks solid, headlined by Pat Cummins. The current SRH vs KKR head to head stands at 12-7 in favour of KKR, who also won both of the teams' matches in 2020.

IPl 2021 live in India: SRH vs KKR live stream details

The IPL 2021 will be a televised event in India. As such, the SRH vs KKR live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the SRH vs KKR live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The SRH vs KKR live scores can be found on the website and social media handles of the IPL and both the participating team.

IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR pitch report and weather forecast

Generally thought to be a track that assists spinners and slow bowlers, the MA Chidambaram Stadium's new black soil pitch played out fairly balanced in Match 1. Going by that, both runs and wickets should be easy to come by in this game. While the pacers ruled on Friday, the spinners were also able to chip in with a few wickets, setting the stage for an exciting game. Accuweather predicts no rain for this game. The temperature in Chennai will stay around the 30°C mark on Sunday. Humidity will be high, rising from 70-76% as the game goes on.

Image Credits: IPL website