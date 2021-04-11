SRH Vs KKR Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

After a scintillating start to the IPL 2021 season saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore trump five-time title winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians in a last-ball encounter in Chennai, fans can now gear up for the much-awaited SRH vs KRR clash on Sunday. With stringent lockdown protocols in place, the BCCI has declared that the entire tournament will be played without any fan presence in the stadium. Thus, here is a look at the SRH vs KKR live telecast and live streaming details in the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

SRH vs KKR live in UK

In order to catch SRH vs KKR live in UK, fans will have to tune into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between catching all the action on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The SRH vs KKR live streaming in the UK will also be available on YuppTV, which is a leading OTT hub for South Asian content. As per UK time, the SRH vs KKR live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM.

SRH vs KKR US channel

The SRH vs KKR US channel is Willow TV. Fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the SRH vs KKR live streaming in the US on the Disney+Hotstar platform in USA. As per USA time, the SRH vs KKR live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time.

SRH vs KKR live stream in West Indies

The SRH vs KKR live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV or SportsMax depending on the region. As per West Indies time, the SRH vs KKR live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM.

SRH vs KKR in Canada live

US's neighbours to the north, fans in Canada can catch the SRH vs KKR live on Willow TV. As per Canada time, the SRH vs KKR live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM.

SRH squad

David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

KKR squad

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Image Credits: IPL website