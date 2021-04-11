SRH Vs KKR Live Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka And Singapore

David Warner and his Sunrisers Hyderabad side will take on Eoin Morgan and the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 3 of the IPL 2021. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 11. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time. As they prepare to butt heads, here is how fans from the UAE, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Singapore can watch the SRH vs KKR live telecast and live stream in their respective countries.

SRH vs KKR live in UAE

Fans can catch SRH vs KKR live in UAE on beIN Sports. beIN Sports has the broadcast rights for the live coverage of IPL 2021 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Countries included in this region include Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, UAE among other countries. As per UAE's time, the SRH vs KKR live telecast will commence at 6:00 PM.

IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR Sri Lanka channel

With Star Sports winning the broadcast rights to the IPL 2021, the SRH vs KKR Sri Lanka channel will be Star Sports. YuppTV, an OTT platform specializing in South Asian content will be airing a live stream of the entire IPL 2021 season in Sri Lanka, Australia, Bhutan, Continental Europe (except UK & Ireland), Central and South America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (except Singapore), Maldives, and Nepal. As per Sri Lankan time, the live action of the match will commence at 7:30 PM.

SRH vs KKR live stream in South Africa

The IPL 2012 will not be a televised event in South Africa. However, interested fans can watch the SRH vs KKR live stream in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda on the SuperSport channel. The SRH vs KKR live telecast will commence at 4:00 PM as per South African time.

SRH vs KKR in Singapore live streaming details

Unlike other countries in South/South East Asia, fans in Singapore will not be able to watch the IPL on YuppTV. Instead, they can catch the SRH vs KKR live on the Star Hub platform. SingTel will also broadcast the games live in the country. The SRH vs KKR game will commence at 10:00 PM as per Singapore time.

