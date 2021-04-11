SRH Vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; IPL 2021 Match Preview

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 3rd match of the IPL 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 11 from the MA Chidambaram, Chennai. Here is our SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction, SRH vs KKR Dream11 team and SRH vs KKR Dream11 top picks.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Match preview

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders have both had very similar runs at the IPL historically. While the Knight Riders have won two titles at the tournament — in 2012 and 2014 — the Sunrisers have managed only one, in 2016. Despite losing a number of players early in the season last year, the SRH side beat all odds to make it to the playoffs, where they were soundly beaten by the Delhi Capitals. With the discoveries of last year — T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg — now in fighting form, David Warner & co. will be hoping to grab a second title in 2021.

Meanwhile, a dramatic season-ending saw the Kolkata Knight Riders pick Eoin Morgan as their captain late last year after Dinesh Karthik stepped down. Despite a decent ending, KKR failed to make the cutoffs for the playoffs owing to their net run rate. With youngsters Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna making their debuts for the Indian team earlier this year and Eoin Morgan coming off a decent tour in India, KKR will have a fighting chance to win this match. David Warner, 616 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 19 wickets, have been the best performers in games between SRH and KKR.

SRH vs KKR playing 11 prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan, Andre Rusell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH vs KKR player record: Key players

Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shubman Gill, Andre Rusell, Pat Cummins

SRH vs KKR Dream11: SRH vs KKR best team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan

All-Rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Andre Rusell

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan

SRH vs KKR match prediction

According to our SRH vs KKR match prediction, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will win this match.

Note: The SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction and SRH vs KKR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SRH vs KKR Dream11 team and SRH vs KKR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: IPL website