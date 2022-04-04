SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2022 Highlights: LSG Win By 12 Runs As Avesh Khan Picks Four-wicket Haul

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Jason Holder conceded just three runs in the final over of the match to help his side win by 12 runs. Below are the top performers of the match:
1) KL Rahul: 68 runs of 50 balls
2) Deepak Hooda: 51 runs of 33 deliveries
3) Avesh Khan: 4/24 in his four-over spell
Washington Sundar is dismissed off the first delivery of the last over. As a result, SRH still require 16 runs to win off the last five deliveries.
SRH require 16 runs to win off the final over after Andrew Tye conceded 10 runs in the penultimate over.
With the pressure increasing on Lucknow Super Giants to pick up a wicket, captain KL Rahul got his best bowler Avesh Khan to bowl the 18th over. After being hit for a six on his first delivery, he made a fantastic comeback by dismissing Pooran for 34 runs. At the end of 17.3 overs, SRH have scored 143 runs for the loss of five wickets. On his very next delivery, he also dismissed Abdul Samad for a duck to be on a hattrick.
After struggling against Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran seemed to have picked Jason Holder well as he hit him for two fours. At the end of 15 overs, SRH's score is 120/4.
Just as it seemed Rahul Tripathi was cruising towards his fifty, he was dismissed by Krunal Pandya in the 14th over. Tripathi was out after having scored 44 runs off just 30 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and a six. At the end of 14 overs, SRH have scored 105 runs for the loss of four wickets.
Despite the dismissal of Aiden Markram at the other end, Rahul Tripathi seems to show no signs of slowing down. He has scored 42 runs off just 27 deliveries with SRH currently at 91/3 after 12 overs.
Just as SunRisers Hyderabad were looking set to form a partnership, Krunal Pandya strikes as he dismissed Aiden Markram for just 12 runs off 14 deliveries. At the end of 11 overs, SRH's score is 83/3.
After the dismissal of both openers, Rahul Tripathi seems to have taken the onus to score most of the runs in the chase. He has hit 33 runs off just 18 deliveries, an inning that includes four fours and one six. At the end of 9 overs, SRH is 77/2.
SRH have lost a couple of wickets early and now Rahul Tripathi has been doing the building work along with Aiden Markram. Wickets in hand will be key for the side.
And Lucknow Super Giants have picked up another wicket. Avesh Khan again with the ball and this time it's Abhishek Sharma that falls. SRH are 38/2 in 5.1 overs.
SRH have lost their skipper Kane Williamson for 16. Avesh Khan helps LSG get an early breakthrough. SRH are 25/1 in 3.3
SunRisers Hyderabad are all set to chase down a target of 170 runs, with Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma at the crease. The first over is being bowled by Jason Holder.
The Lucknow Super Giants have set SunRisers Hyderabad a target of 170 to chase following some brilliant batting from captain KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda down the order. Rahul hit 68 runs off just 50 deliveries, while Hooda contributed with 51 runs.
As for SRH's bowling, T Natarajan was the standout performer as he ended with figures of 2/26. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar and Romaro Shepherd also picked up two wickets each.
T Natarajan dismissed KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya in quick succession to put some breaks on Lucknow Super Giants' scoring rate. Rahul was brilliant with the bat as he smacked 68 runs off just 50 deliveries, an inning that included six fours and one six.
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul continues to lead spectacularly from the front as he has scored 68 runs from just 49 deliveries. His innings has helped LSG score 144 runs for the loss of four wickets after 18 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul scored his 28th IPL fifty against the Sunrisers Hyderabad of just 40 deliveries. His inning included five boundaries. After 15.4 overs, LSG's score is 120/4.
Deepak Hooda did not last long after getting to his half-century as he was dismissed by Romario Shepherd for 51 runs off 33 deliveries. At the end of 15.1 overs, LSG's score is 114/4.
Despite the three early loss of wickets, the Lucknow Super Giants have fought their way back and have managed to put up 100 runs on the board after 13.4 overs. Captain KL Rahul is leading from the front as he has scored an unbeaten 47 run knock. Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda has scored 48 runs off 29 deliveries.
With the Lucknow Super Giants seem to be building a strong partnership with captain KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda at the crease, Washington Sundar could be asked to bowl his fourth and final over soon with the hope of getting another breakthrough. Sunder has bowled beautifully as he has picked up two wickets and conceded just 11 runs in three overs.
Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Deepak Hooda seems to be continuing his fine form of IPL 2022 as he has made another decent start to his innings. He is currently batting at 20 runs from 16 deliveries alongside LSG skipper KL Rahul, who has scored 35 runs off 26 deliveries. At the end of 10 overs, LSG's score is 68/3.
After the loss of three early wickets, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul looks to stabilize the innings by putting up a partnership alongside Deepak Hooda. At the end of 8 overs, LSG's score is 43/3, with Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey the batters dismissed so far.
Manish Pandey had another disastrous performance with the bat as he managed to score just 11 runs before being dismissed by Romario Shepherd. After five overs, LSG's score is 27/3.
Lucknow Super Giants are in a spot of bother as they have lost two early wickets. After picking up the wicket of opener Quinton de Kock, Washington Sundar also dismissed Evin Lewis for just one run. At the end of four overs, LSG's score is 17 runs for the loss of two wickets.
Washington Sundar started his spell by dismissing Quinton de Kock and also created an lbw chance in the fifth delivery. However, Evin Lewis survived due to the umpire's call, while LSG found themselves at 8/1 after 2 overs.
Quinton de Kock was dismissed in the fourth ball of the second over, being bowled by Washington Sundar. de Kock scored 1 runs off four balls during his outing.
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock took singles and scored three runs from the first over, as Bhuvneshwar kicked off the innings with a tidy over. Meanwhile, Rahul hit the first boundary of the over by sending Washington's first ball of the second over for a four.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken up the new ball against Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, who is joined at the crease by Quinton de Kock.
Ahead of the match, Rohan Gavaskar issued a pitch report as he said, "I think bowlers will find joy if they pitch it up as this is a fresh pitch and there is a nice sprinkling of grass which is something the fast bowlers can exploit in the powerplay."
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul believes that the recent trend of team fielding first may have the upper hand as he admitted that he would have chosen to bowl first as well. "That has been the trend," said Rahul. "We have one change. Holder comes in for Chameera. With the new ball, you always try and hit that good area really assess what the pace is on that particular wicket and we obviously do a bit of homework before the game and it all comes down to the execution. We picked Jason in the auction because he is a top all-rounder going around in the world. He can swing the new ball and do some damage at the back end as well. In both games, the lower and middle order have done well and that gives us the confidence to go hard at the top.