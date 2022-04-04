SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2022 Highlights: LSG Win By 12 Runs As Avesh Khan Picks Four-wicket Haul

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul believes that the recent trend of team fielding first may have the upper hand as he admitted that he would have chosen to bowl first as well. "That has been the trend," said Rahul. "We have one change. Holder comes in for Chameera. With the new ball, you always try and hit that good area really assess what the pace is on that particular wicket and we obviously do a bit of homework before the game and it all comes down to the execution. We picked Jason in the auction because he is a top all-rounder going around in the world. He can swing the new ball and do some damage at the back end as well. In both games, the lower and middle order have done well and that gives us the confidence to go hard at the top.