SRH Vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 clash at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium on Friday at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams will be playing their last league games of this season and while even though MI's qualification hopes look slim, this is a must-win contest for them or else KKR will be the fourth team to advance to the playoffs. Ahead of the SRH vs MI game, here's a look at the SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction, head-to-head records, top picks, team news & more.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Kane Williamson (VC), Jason Roy, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Holder, Jimmy Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid-Khan, Trent Boult, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH vs MI team news

Here's the probable Playing XI of both sides.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Top Picks

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians skipper knows how important the match is for the team in terms of qualification for playoff and fans can expect some big hits from his bat

Jasprit Bumrah: The pacer will play an important role alongside Trent Boult in terms of defending the runs for Mumbai Indians. Bumrah will look to use all his experience as well as the variations to outfox the batsmen and pick up wickets.

Kane Williamson: The SRH skipper is a cool-headed customer and holds the key to SRH batting in David Warner's absence. His stay at the crease will decide if SRH will end up losing or will spoil the Mumbai Indians party

Jason Holder: The West Indies all-rounder is quite handy with both bat and ball and with the kind of bounce he generates from the pitch due to his height can cause trouble for MI batting lineup in terms of scoring big runs.

SRH vs MI Head to head

Coming to Head to head record between these two teams, Mumbai Indians hold the slight edge. In the 17 matches played between both the teams, Mumbai Indians have won 9 matches while Hyderabad have managed to win 8 games. In their last match played between both the teams during the India-leg of IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad challenge by 13 runs in Chennai.