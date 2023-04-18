'He isn't very strong': Harbhajan Singh explains how Harry Brook 'hides his weakness'

Ahead of the SRH vs MI match former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has heaped praise for the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Harry Brook after an explosive show hit put up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the team's match. Brook failed to score runs in the SRH's first three matches and secured a century against KKR in the last match in Kolkata. The right-handed English batsman hit the first century of the Indian Premier League 2023.

While praising Harry Brook, Harbhajan Singh said that he was very good at hiding his issues to face spin against KKR and also took singles and doubles against the spin bowlers and avoided the danger.

SRH vs MI: Harbhajan Singh reveals Brook's weakness

"Brook plays fast bowling well. He has an array of shots in his batting repertoire against fast bowlers. Although he isn't very strong against spin, he hides his weakness by taking singles and doubles. Whenever he gets a chance, he hits the weak balls from the pacers for boundaries. Also, he is getting good support from other SRH batsmen. This will give him a lot of confidence going forward", Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

Coming to the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad both are coming off wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders and have also gained a winning momentum after losing their first two matches.

READ: MI vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

If we get to the head-to-head record of both teams, there is not much difference in the record as MI are just one win ahead of the Sunrisers and have won 10 out of the 19 games they have played against them. SRH has been on the winning side for nine times.

Coming to the record in the last five matches, here as well Mumbai Indians have a certain edge as they have been victorious in three matches whereas SRH has won the remaining two games.

Mumbai Indians are playing in the absence of their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah and there is also a question about Jofra Archer's availability in the match. However, batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav have gained form in the last few matches and have also lessened the team's problems.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other end seem to be good in all the departments and it looks like they have found the right team balance.