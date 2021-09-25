SRH Vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI And More

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on Saturday. Both teams head into the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE, looking for their first win in the second leg of IPL 2021. SRH were defeated by eight wickets by Delhi Capitals(DC) on September 22, after DC successfully chased down the target of 135 runs set by SRH. On the other hand, PBKS lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals by two runs, in a thrilling match that ended on the last ball of the innings.

Having won only one match in the tournament so far, SRH currently find themselves on the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. Whereas, PBKS are placed one position ahead of SRH with three wins in nine matches till now. As the match no. 37 of IPL 2021, begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, SRH head into the match with just one win in their last five matches and PBKS with two wins.

SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 Predictions, Match no. 37 of IPL 2021:

Fantasy XI for SRH vs PBKS- KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

Predicted XI for SRH- David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Predicted XI for PBKS- KL Rahul(c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh

SRH vs PBKS Top picks-

Batters- KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mayank Aggarwal

Bowlers- Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-head stats-

While playing against each other on a total of 17 occasions, SRH have a clear upper hand on PBKS, as they have won against PBKS in 12 matches, whereas PBKS have managed only five wins. The last time the teams face each other in IPL 2021, SRH won the match by nine wickets, which is their only win so far in the season. In match no. 14 of IPL 2021 between PBKS and SRH, SRH first restricted PBKS for 120 runs and then claimed the target with nine wickets in their hand.

(Instagram Image: @sunrisershyd/ @punjabkingsipl/ BCCI)