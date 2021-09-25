SRH Vs PBKS Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 In India, UK, US And Canada?

The 37th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The Sunrisers are currently sitting ugly at the bottom of the points table with Punjab Kings hanging above at number seven spot. While Sunrisers will fight this afternoon to keep their qualification hopes alive, Punjab will be eager to register a win and increase their points to level with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings locked horns in the ongoing edition of the IPL, the Kane Williamson-led side emerged victorious by 9 wickets.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the US and Canada?

Willow TV has the broadcasting rights to telecast IPL matches in the United States and Canada. According to reports, Disney Bundle has the rights to stream the IPL matches live for its online audience in the North American continent. American audiences can pay a subscription fee of $9.99 per month to enjoy IPL 2021 from the comfort of their homes.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the UK and Ireland?

IPL enthusiasts in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch the matches on Sky Sports Network. People in the UK and Ireland can avail the services of Sky Sports in order to access IPL matches in their respective countries. According to reports, the video streaming platform NOW has been given the right to stream IPL matches for online audiences in the UK and Ireland. NOW is a subsidiary of Sky.

How to watch IPL 2021 in other parts of the world?

Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights of the IPL, will telecast all the matches live in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives apart from serving audiences in India. SuperSport will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa, while BeIN Sports will telecast the tournament in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. In Australia and New Zealand, people can watch IPL 2021 on Fox Cricket and Sky Sports, respectively.

Image: iplt20.com