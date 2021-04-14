SRH Vs RCB H2h IPL Match 6: Which Team And Players Have Had The Upper Hand Over The Years?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 6 of the IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The SRH vs RCB live action will kickoff at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of contrasting results in their last game. While SRH lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs, RCB won the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets. Here is a look at the two teams' rivalry ahead of the SRH vs RCB live game.

SRH vs RCB 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head to head record

SRH have been one of the most consistent IPL franchises in recent years. The Orange Army has made it to the playoffs in each edition since 2016 and would like to continue the streak in the IPL 2021 as well. On the other hand, RCB, who have been an absolute fan favourite, have failed to get going in the competition since making it to the final in 2016. Last year, they made it to the playoffs but lost the Eliminator game against the Hyderabad-based franchise. Ahead of the exciting contest, let's take a look at the SRH vs RCB h2h record.

SRH and RCB have faced each other 17 times in IPL history. According to the SRH vs RCB h2h record, it is the Men in Orange who lead Bangalore 10-7. As far as the SRH vs RCB record from the last season (IPL 2020) is concerned, both sides won one game each during the league phase. However, when the two teams collided in the Eliminator, it was the David Warner-led side that trumped Virat Kohli's men to eliminate them from the competition. While SRH will look to win the fixture and get off the mark on the IPL 2021 points table, RCB will look to emerge victorious and move to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

SRH vs RCB 2021: David Warner and Virat Kohli lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

According to the SRH vs RCB h2h record, Hyderabad skipper David Warner is the leading run-scorer against Bangalore with 700 runs to his name in just 18 innings at a blistering strike rate of 161.66 to go with seven fifties and one century. From RCB squad 2021, it is skipper Virat Kohli who is leading the top run-getters charts against SRH with 531 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 139.37 to go with four fifties.

In the bowling department, for Hyderabad, it is their bowling spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is the leading wicket-taker against the RCB with 14 wickets to his name in 16 matches at an average of 33.28 and an economy rate of 7.81. On the other hand, for RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker against SRH with 16 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 25.37 and an economy rate of 7.63.

