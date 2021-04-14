SRH Vs RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli Gets Out At 33 For The Second IPL Game Running

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a great start this season, winning the opening encounter against defending champions Mumbai Indians. RCB will hope to continue their good start in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday and put themselves at the top of the IPL table early. Team India and RCB captain Virat Kohli tried his best to get going but hit a familiar roadblock for the second consecutive game.

IPL Live: Virat Kohli gets out for identical knocks in consecutive games

Virat Kohli made a huge call of returning to the top of the order for IPL 2021, and the Team India skipper has got off to a steady start this year. The 32-year-old played the anchor role against the Mumbai Indians before Jasprit Bumrah got the better of him. Kohli scored a 29-ball 33 comprising of four boundaries, setting up the game for Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, who went full throttle. The approach ensured a win for RCB, and Kohli stuck to that approach on Wednesday again in Chennai.

Virat Kohli dismissed at 33 off 29 this match and dismissed at 33 off 29 last match. ðŸ¤” #SRHvRCB #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 14, 2021

Against a quality Sunrisers Hyderabad attack, Virat Kohli again rotated the strike and kept the scoreboard ticking after the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Shahbaz Ahmed fell early. The RCB captain laced his innings with four boundaries before a stunner from Vijay Shankar ended his sojourn for the night. Facing Jason Holder, Virat tried to pull over the square leg boundary, only to mistime it for Shankar to take a great catch. Kohli's identical innings however did not reap the desired rewards for RCB this time around, with AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar falling soon after putting the title hopefuls in a spot of bother.

SRH vs RCB live score: Sunrisers star in the field, Bangalore collapse under pressure

Sunrisers Hyderabad arguably boast of the best bowling attack in the IPL and the 2016 champions lived up to the tag against RCB on Wednesday. Jason Holder, Natrajan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan all picking up wickets denting RCB's hopes of a good total. The bowlers were well aided by their fielders, with both Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey pulling off stunners in the deep. While the former's catch saw the back of RCB captain Virat Kohli, Pandey put the brakes on Washington Sundar's stay at the crease. RCB eventually settled for 149 in their 20 overs, with Glenn Maxwell's heroics helping them post a respectable total on board.

