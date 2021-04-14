SRH Vs RCB Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch IPL 2021 In US, UK, Canada And WI?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the IPL 2021. Scheduled for Wednesday, April 14, the encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Skipper David Warner's early dismissal, Kane Williamson's fitness issues and a rare failure from the side's bowling unit all came together as the Sunrisers went down to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game. Having qualified to the playoffs each year since their title run in 2016 and boasting a 10-7 head-to-head advantage over RCB, Warner and his side are expected to bounce back in this match.

Meanwhile, opening up the proceedings for this season, Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore were saved from almost certain defeat by two heroic performances from AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel. Patel's game-changing 5-27 helped RCB restrict the Mumbai Indians to 159 while ABD's 48 off 27 took them past the line after a middle-order batting collapse. Here is a look at the SRH vs RCB live telecast and live streaming details in the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

SRH vs RCB live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the SRH vs RCB live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The SRH vs RCB live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the SRH vs RCB live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

SRH vs RCB US channel

The SRH vs RCB US channel is Willow TV, a longtime broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the SRH vs RCB live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The SRH vs RCB live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

SRH vs RCB live stream in West Indies

The SRH vs RCB live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the SRH vs RCB live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

SRH vs RCB in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the SRH vs RCB match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The SRH vs RCB live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT.

Image Credits: IPL website