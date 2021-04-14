SRH Vs RCB Live Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka And Singapore?

Having defeated the Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller in the inaugural match of the IPL 2021, Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced their arrival this season with a bang. After just missing out on a finals spot last year, the side will be highly motivated to go all the way and finally get their hands on that elusive trophy. Currently at the fourth place on the point table, RCB will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who started their season with a disappointing 10-run loss to KKR. Here is how fans from the UAE, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Singapore can watch the SRH vs RCB live telecast in their countries.

SRH vs RCB live in UAE

With beIN Sports winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch SRH vs RCB live in UAE on the beIN Sports 3 channel. Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the IPL 2021 live on beIN Sports as well. The SRH vs RCB live telecast will commence at 6:00 PM UAE time.

SRH vs RCB Sri Lanka channel

Like India, the SRH vs RCB Sri Lanka channel will be Star Sports. Sri Lankan fans will also be able to stream the IPL 2021 tournament live on YuppTV, an OTT platform specializing in South Asian content. YuppTV will air its content in Sri Lanka, Australia, Bhutan, Continental Europe (except UK & Ireland), Central and South America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (except Singapore), Maldives, and Nepal. The live action of the match will commence at 7:30 PM Sri Lankan time.

SRH vs RCB live stream in South Africa

The IPL 2021 will not be a televised event in South Africa. However, interested fans can watch the SRH vs RCB live stream in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport app or website. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda The SRH vs RCB live telecast will commence at 4:00 PM as per South African time.

SRH vs RCB in Singapore live details

Unlike other countries in South/South East Asia, fans in Singapore will not be able to watch the IPL on YuppTV. Instead, they can catch the SRH vs RCB in Singapore live on the Star Hub platform. SingTel will also broadcast the games live in the country. The SRH vs RCB game will commence at 10:00 PM as per Singapore time.

