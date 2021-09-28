SRH Vs RR: David Warner Provides Update On His Sunrisers Hyderabad Future After IPL 2021

After beating Rajasthan Royals on Monday, Sunrisers Hyderabad has kept their hopes alive of challenging for the play-off spot. The win was possible courtesy of fine innings from opener Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson. However, the talking point of the SRH vs RR match was Australia opener David Warner, losing his place in the SRH playing XI. David Warner who had a poor season so far made way for Jason Roy in the starting lineup, with, the opener later confirming that he will not be part of the playing XI for the remainder of the tournament.

The news about David Warner being no longer part of playing XI came out after a fan posted the question on SRH Instagram handle. The franchisee had posted a picture after the completion of 10 overs during the first innings of the match against Rajasthan Royals. In that same post, a fan questioned where was David Warner in the SRH vs RR game. The fan wrote: “Is Warner in the stadium, We didn’t spot him.” The Australian opener while replying to the question wrote “Unfortunately won’t be against but keep supporting, please”. The comment made by the former SRH skipper more or less confirms that he will no longer take the opening slot in the SUnrisers Hyderabad playing XI for the remainder of the season.

IPL 2021: David Warner to no longer be part of SRH playing XI

David Warner career at Sunrisers Hyderabad

The IPL 2021 season has been a nightmare for David Warner with the Australian opener first losing his captaincy during the first leg of the tournament and then failing to score runs with the bat as well. Overall David Warner has scored only 195 runs at a strike rate of 107 in eight matches.

Keeping the IPL 2021 season aside, David Warner has been the pillar of strength for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team having joined them in 2014. The left-handed batsman is the highest run-getter for the Hyderabad franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he has managed to score just over 4000 runs for the Orange army till date. David Warner also led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2016 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.