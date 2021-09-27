SRH Vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is scheduled to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, September 27, at the Dubai International Stadium. SRH are currently in the middle of a very poor season having registered just one win from the 8 matches played in IPL 2021 so far. The 'Orange Army' are languishing at the bottom of the points table and with the chance to qualify for the knockout stage almost gone, the team will be playing for pride in the remaining matches. RR on the other hand is in the sixth position in the table and will be hoping to bag a win so that they can move closer to a playoff spot. Ahead of SRH vs RR IPL 2021 fixture on Monday, September 27, 2021, let's take a look at the Dream 11 predictions, head-to-head records, top picks, etc.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Sanju Samson (c), David Warner, Kane Williamson (vc), Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Who Will Win The Match

As per our SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, RR are the favourites to win the match, despite not being in the best of form.

SRH vs RR Head to Head

Total match played: 14

SRH Wins: 7

RR Wins: 7

SRH vs RR Team News and Predicted Starting XI

SRH Predicted XI: David Warner/Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Kedar Jadhav/Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

RR Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

SRH vs RR Top Picks

SRH

Jason Holder: He tried everything possible to try and give SRH the win against Punjab Kings the last time around performing exceedingly well with both bat and ball.

Rashid Khan: Simple yet effective is what everyone has come to expect from the bowler, he has the most wickets for the side in this IPL with 12 in nine matches at an economy of under six.

RR

Chris Morris: He was out in the last game owing to a slight injury but is expected to be back for RR, he has managed to take 14 wickets in eight matches for RR in the IPL 2021 so far and has also scored 53 runs.

Sanju Samson: The RR skipper did so well against Delhi Capitals, managing to score 70* off 53 deliveries. This time, he will be hoping for some support from his teammates.

