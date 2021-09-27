SRH Vs RR Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 In India, UK And US?

With the chance of making it to the play-offs of IPL 2021 almost diminished, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team are set to face Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2021 match on Monday, September 27. The SRH vs RR match will be played at Dubai International Stadium. Here's a look at SRH vs RR Live Streaming details, Where and When to watch IPL 2021 match in the UK and How to watch IPL 2021 match in the US.

SRH vs RR Live Streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 in India?

All the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. The SRH vs RR Live Streaming will be done on the Disney+Hotstar app. The Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match is slated to begin at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

SRH vs RR Live Streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 in the USA & Canada?

All IPL matches will be televised live on Willow TV in the United States and Canada, while Disney Bundle will cater to online American customers. Due to the time difference between India and the two North American countries, the matches will be broadcast live in the United States and Canada around 6:00 a.m local time.

Where and when to watch IPL 2021 in UK & Ireland?

Sky Sports will broadcast live IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports also broadcasted the opening leg of the IPL 2021 in the United Kingdom and Ireland. According to rumours, Disney+Hotstar has planned to show the match live in the UK and Ireland on its video streaming platform. However, the streaming site is yet to clarify whether the matches would be broadcast on its platform in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match in other parts of the world?

SuperSport, which is an affiliate of ESPN and Fox Sports Australia, will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, beIN Sports will play the matches in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. Fox Cricket will broadcast IPL matches in Australia, while Sky Sports will play in New Zealand. In Afghanistan, the matches will be aired on RTA Sports. India's Star Sports will also cater to audiences in neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

The knockout stage of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final slated to be held on October 15. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are currently occupying the top two positions on the points table followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

