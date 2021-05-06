SRH's Jason Holder's Heartful Note To India On IPL Suspension Wins Jonny Bairstow's Heart

SunRisers Hyderabad's all-rounder Jason Holder on Wednesday expressed his disappointment on the postponement of the Indian Premier League 2021. The West-Indian all-rounder Jason Holder shared a series of his pictures from the SRH camp on his Instagram handle and expressed his disappointment of IPL 2021 suspension. Holder also urged the people of India to keep fighting the battle against the COVID-19. Sharing a series of his pictures on Instagram, Holder wrote:

Following this, England's wicket-keeper and his SRH team-mate Jonny Bairstow lauded him and called him a good human being. Bairstow commented on Jason Holder's post and wrote, "You sir are a very good man! always a pleasure buddy!"

On Tuesday, SRH's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive after there were COVID-19 cases in two franchises on Monday. While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders also players tested positive -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad.

After Saha tested positive, BCCI was forced to postpone the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash. This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine. Therefore, BCCI along with IPL Governing Council postponed the remainder of the IPL 2021 till further notice.

Cricket Australia Has Important Message For Indian Fans

Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and posted a statement where they confirmed Australian members' transportation from India and also thanked the BCCI for their quick actions. CA wrote, "Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government.

India's Current COVID Situation

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

(Image Credits: PTI)

