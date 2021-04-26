SRH's Kane Williamson Becomes Owner Of Embarrassing All-time Record After Loss To DC

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad proved to be an enthralling one for the fans as the contest went down till the Super Over. SRH's Kane Williamson was instrumental in the team equalling DC's score of 159 in the contest. The Kiwi international stepped up with an inspiring half-century but the side failed to cross the line after their middle-order failed to deliver on yet another occasion. Despite his brilliant outing with the bat, Williamson created an embarrassing record after the DC vs SRH Super Over thriller.

42 Overs later ðŸ’™



A thrilling win against #SRH in the Super Over makes it 2 in 2 for us in Chepauk ðŸ”¥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/SpB85kX4VG — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double MasksðŸ˜·) (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021

DC vs SRH Super Over: Kane Williamson involved in 6th Super Over loss

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals won the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday and elected to bat first on the surface. The Hyderabad bowling unit impressed as they restricted their opposition to 159 runs on the given day. However, their batting line-up let them down yet again as their middle-order failed to make an impact in the game. Kane Williamson starred with the bat as he slammed a stunning half-century to steady the ship for SRH.

The right-hander remained unbeaten on 66. He received able support from Jagadeesha Suchith lower down the order as the bowling all-rounder's cameo helped SRH tie the match. But Rishabh Pant tossed the ball to the miserly spinner Axar Patel in the all-important Super Over. Kane Williamson and David Warner could manage to score only 7 runs against Patel in the crucial over.

The DC side chased down the total and registered a spectacular win against SRH. It was the sixth time that Kane Williamson was a part of the losing team after a Super Over. While New Zealand have never won a Super Over so far in international cricket, their most notable Super Over defeat came against England in the final of the ICC 2019 World Cup. Watch the DC vs SRH highlights here -

DC vs SRH highlights

Video source: iplt20.com

Axar Patel COVID update

The Axar Patel COVID positive report jeopardized the all-rounder's campaign with the DC team this year. He was forced to miss the initial matches of the season after testing positive for the virus during his mandatory quarantine ahead of the tournament. However, the cricketer has returned to the side after testing negative for the virus. The left-hander played his first match of the season on Sunday and is expected to play a major role for DC in the upcoming matches in the absence of R Ashwin, who has taken a break from the IPL 2021.

Image source: Sunrisers Hyderabad Instagram