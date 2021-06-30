Sri Lanka Bans Mendis, Dickwella & Gunathilaka For 1 Year Over Bubble Breach In England

In an unprecedented move, veteran players Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danusha Gunathilaka have been handed a stringent one-year ban for breaching the bio-bubble in England. The three players were allegedly spotted in a public space amid Sri Lanka's tour of England. As images of the cricketers enjoying time outside the bio-bubble came to light, all three players were called back home as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board assured a probe into the matter.

While there have been incidents of the bio-bubble breach in the past few months since the introduction of the eco-system in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of the violations has led to the players facing a ban. In fact, when several players were found to have violated the bio-bubble in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was eventually suspended due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the players were leniently let go with a fine and brought back into the squads after an initial quarantine. Similarly, when Team India had travelled to Australia for their second back-to-back defeat of the Aussies on their home turf, which also included the 'Gabba breach', some of the players had courted controversy by being photographed out for a meal, seemingly in violation of their bio-bubble. The incident didn't lead to any official sanction against the players, however.

Sri Lanka Cricket marred with problems

Sri Lanka's stern action comes at a time when the board and the team have been marred with problems on and off the field. While there has been a spat between the board and players over the central contracts offered, the team has witnessed a steep downfall in performances since the 2014 T20 World Cup win. Disappointed fans back home have also started a campaign to 'unfollow' the cricketers as they faced a thrashing at the hands of England in the T20 series.

Handing the three most-experienced players a one-year ban at such a time is unlikely to help Sri Lanka Cricket in returning to their days of glory. In fact, the suspension of Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danusha Gunathilaka had left Sri Lanka with only Kusal Perera as the experienced player in the squad (having played more than 100 ODIs) as they faced England in the first ODI of the series.

Sri Lanka were completely outplayed by the hosts England in the three-match T20I series earlier this month. However, they have a chance to redeem themselves by coming up with an improved performance in the upcoming ODI series. The two cricketing nations will square off in three 50-over encounters beginning from June 29. After having failed to clinch a single win in the shortest format, the Lankan side has a point to prove as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround.