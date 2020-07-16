Sri Lanka Beats Pakistan Off-the-field? SLC Reportedly Signs ₹36 Cr, 3-yr Sponsorship Deal

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the market which is why companies have been sceptical in investing big money. According to reports, on Tuesday, Dialog Axiata PLC secured Sri Lanka national cricket team sponsorship rights for the next three years (2020-2023). Two companies decided to bid for the sponsorship rights of Sri Lanka cricket team, Dialog Axiata and ITW India Pvt Ltd, which is an Indian-based sports marketing company.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 sponsor Dream11 rubbishes links with 'fake Sri Lanka T20 League: Report

Sri Lanka sells sponsorship rights to Dialog Axiata PLC for ₹12 crore per year

However, it was the telecom giant Dialog who bagged the sponsorship rights for the Sri Lanka cricket team by offering a substantially high price compared to ITW India Pvt Ltd. According to a report by Sri Lankan publication Cricket Age, Dialog has committed LKR 890 million ($4.8 million or ₹36 crore) for the new 3-year sponsorship rights deal, which is 30 percent less than the last term. Dialog had paid LKR 1.2 billion ($6.5 million) to SLC for its previous term.

ALSO READ | PCB: Pakistan Renews Pepsi Deal Despite Previous Claim That Brand Had 'no Interest' In Doing So

Besides taking a hit in the sponsorship rights deal, Sri Lanka cricket has also taken hit in the media rights deal with Sony. Sri Lanka cricket entered in separate and exclusive negotiation with Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPN) for the long-pending tender for the media rights. According to InsideSport, SPN was the only interested party to submit its bid for the SLC rights. None of the other companies, including a leading sports media rights marketing company from India , ubmitted their bid. In fact, Star India, Discovery and others stayed away from the tender, which has got postponed multiple times over the last 4 months.

When converted into INR, Sri Lanka cricket team's sponsorship rights were bought by Dialog for approximately ₹36 crore for three years, which means they were offered ₹12 crore per year. The number is interesting because if one compares the Sri Lanka cricket team's sponsorship rights with that of Pakistan, one could figure a massive gap between the sponsorship rights of the two nations.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's fan club in Sri Lanka serves deaf and blind children on CSK captain's birthday

Although Pepsi has been declared as Pakistan's sponsor again for a deal till June 30, 2021, the amount to be offered to the PCB is expected to be far lesser. Recently, according to Outlook.com, a PCB source surprisingly claimed that Transmedia has offered 600 million PKR (₹27 crore) for a three-year deal for the main logo on Pakistan team’s jerseys and kits. The source added that the PCB after facing disappointment on several fronts had 'decided to sign' a one-year deal for ₹9 crore on a pro-rata basis. Prior to that, as its main sponsor, Pepsi had paid Pakistan a reported $5.5 million USD (₹41 crore) in the last 3 years, before their deal collapsed and the coronavirus pandemic set in, that dented cricket in the country.

The PCB had struggled to find a sponsor ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the Test series as well.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020: PCB snubs Shahid Afridi Foundation logo? Board signs new sponsorship deal worth ₹9 crore

IMAGE COURTESY: SRI LANKA CRICKET INSTAGRAM