Sri Lanka Cricket Accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's Retirement From International Cricket

Left-hand batter Lahiru Thirimanne’s retirement from international cricket has been accepted, the country’s cricket board said in a statement on Friday.

Having made his international debut in January 2010, the 34-year-old Thirimanne had called time on his international career in July during an announcement made on social media.

Sri Lanka Cricket accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's retirement

“Sri Lanka Cricket’s Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Lahiru Thirimanne from playing all forms of international cricket,” Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Thirimanne’s last appearance for the island nation was in March 2022, when he played against India in the Bengaluru Test in March 2022.

In 44 Tests, he averaged a mere 26.43 with three centuries — two against Bangladesh and one versus England — and 10 fifties, making an overall 2,088 runs. Thirimanne played 127 ODIs and scored 3,194 runs with four tons and 21 fifties at 34.71.

However, Thirimanne’s career failed to take off in T20Is — he managed just 291 runs in 26 outings at 16.16. He was, though, a member of the 2014 World T20 winning Sri Lankan side which beat India in the final.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country for past few years. This game that has given me so much over the years. But, with a lot of mixed feelings, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with an immediate effect,” the batter said while announcing his retirement.

Thirimanne hinted he was taking the call ‘unwillingly’.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly,” he added.