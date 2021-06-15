Sri Lanka Cricket Denies India's Request To Play Practice Match Over COVID Worries: Report

While Team India's one team is in the United Kingdom to play the WTC Final and Test series against England, another team is serving their mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai before they head to Sri Lanka to play the limited-over series against the island nation. Now, ANI reports suggest that Sri Lanka has turned down the request of India to play practice matches before the start of the series. BCCI recently announced a 20-man squad for the Sri Lanka series and named Shikhar Dhawan as the captain.

Shikhar Dhawan & Co. to undergo 3 days hard quarantine in Colombo

News agency ANI quoted a source in the know of developments in the Lankan board who stated that Team India wanted to play some practice games, but the COVID-19 situation meant it had to be intra-squad games and not against a Sri Lanka 'A' team.

"The Indians wanted to play some warm-up games against the 'A' team or a team that could be arranged, but the COVID-19 protcols made that a little difficult and that is when a request went to BCCI to play intra-squad games. So, the Indian team will now play one T20 game and two one-day games to prepare for the limited-overs series," the source said.

Team India led by Shikhar Dhawan will play three intra-squad games in Colombo as preparation for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Shikhar Dhawan & Co. will undergo a 14-day quarantine in India (seven days of hard and seven days of soft quarantine) from Monday before undergoing another phase of quarantine in Colombo. Again after leaving for Sri Lanka, Team India will undergo 3 days of hard quarantine in Colombo before training in quarantine till July 4. After that, they will be allowed to train normally before the series gets underway on July 13 in Colombo.

Team India's squad and schedule for the Sri Lanka series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squad for the 3-match ODI series and 3-match T20I series. The team will be led by Dhawan with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being picked as the vice-captain.

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

The schedule for the three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka was confirmed earlier this week. The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, and 18. While the T20I series will commence on July 21, and the next two matches will be played on July 23 and 25.

(Image Credits: PTI)

(Story Inputs: ANI)