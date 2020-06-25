Sri Lanka Cricket Rubbishes Reports Of Being Affiliated With Rescheduled PDC T10 League

Earlier this month, several reports had revealed that the PDC T10 league will be scheduled in Sri Lanka from Thursday. The PDC T10 league was reported to signal the resumption of cricket in Sri Lanka after the game was stopped due to the Coronavirus Sri Lanka situation. According to the reports, several players from Sri Lanka were expected to take part in the 8-team league. However, a series of latest comments made by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) signal that the PDC T10 league isn’t endorsed by Sri Lanka Cricket.

Also Read: RL Vs PS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, PDC T10 League 2020 Live

Sri Lanka Cricket clarify about the PDC T10 League

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that none of the contracted players of the SLC have sought permission to take part in a contest ‘PDC T10 League’ nor Sri Lanka Cricket has endorsed a tournament called ‘PDC T10 League’ #SLC #LKA — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 23, 2020

Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday revealed that none of the players contracted with the SLC have sought permission to take part in the PDC T10 League. They also said that the PDC T10 League is not backed by Sri Lanka Cricket. Another tweet by Sri Lanka Cricket referenced to several media reports that stated that Sri Lanka players will be taking part in the PDC T10 league, scheduled to begin from 25th June in Sri Lanka. The statement by Sri Lanka Cricket was made a day before the PDC T10 league was scheduled to commence.

After the comments made by SLC, it isn’t clear whether the players announced to play in the PDC T10 League will feature in the tournament. Some reports online also revealed that the PDC T10 League has been rescheduled, with no new dates set for the tournament.

Several recent media reports published stated that several Sri Lanka players will take part in a tournament called ‘PDC T10 League,’ which, according to the said reports will be held in Sri Lanka, starting 25th June. — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 23, 2020

Also Read: CW Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, PDC T10 League 2020 Live

Cricket in Sri Lanka was set to resume with the PDC T10 League

Also Read: Sri Lanka To Resume Cricket Post COVID-19 With PDC T10 League Starting From June 25

The latest comments made by Sri Lanka Cricket seem to have put the future of the PDC T10 League in doubt. Several media reports had earlier revealed that the PDC T10 League will signal the resumption of cricket in Sri Lanka after the Coronavirus Sri Lanka situation. It was reported that the PDC T10 League will be a 12-day tournament which will be held at the world heritage site of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka.

It was also announced that several players from Sri Lanka would be participating in the tournament. Some of the names announced were Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunarathna, Dhammika Prasad, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedra, Thilan Thushara and Ishara Amerasinghe. The PDC T10 live streaming was announced to be available on Sportstiger.com.

Also Read: PCB Set To Fight BCCI After Claiming Asia Cup 'will' Be Held In Either Sri Lanka Or UAE

As far as India’s own domestic league, the IPL is concerned, there is still no clarity on when the 2020 edition of the IPL will be held. A report by InsideSport has revealed that Star India has sent a letter to both the BCCI as well as the ICC to obtain clarity on the situation. Recently, IPL Governing Council's Rajiv Shukla had said that any decision taken by the BCCI will benefit cricket and India.

Image Courtesy: twitter/officialslc