Sri Lanka Cricket Says 'India A Strong Squad' After Arjuna Ranatunga's 'B-Team' Remark

As Team India's 'second-string' squad is already in Sri Lanka for the upcoming limited-over series, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has responded to Arjun Ranatunga's remark slamming the island nation cricket board. Recently, Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga slammed Sri Lanka Cricket Board for agreeing to host a 'second-string Indian team' in a white-ball series later this month, saying that it is nothing short of an 'insult'. Now, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has released a statement saying that the Indian white-ball squad led by Shikhar Dhawan is a ‘strong squad’.

'14 players represented India across all formats,' says SLC

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in its official press release stated that the "National White-Ball team of India currently touring Sri Lanka is a strong squad." It further added that "out of the 20-member India squad, 14 players have represented India across all formats or in some form". Therefore, they are not a 'second-string team' as claimed.

"It also should be mentioned that this tour is taking place, whilst the National Test Team of India is touring England to play a 05 match test series, vs England," added Sri Lanka Cricket.

"This is the latest norm in the cricketing world, especially the full ICC Member countries, as they maintain specialist squads and players for each format of the game. The aim of such arrangements is to be competitive in each format of the game by maintaining specialist players and squads. Apart from it, maintaining separate squads enable cricketing boards to fulfill their international commitments unhindered, such as the ICC Future Tours Program,' added Sri Lanka Cricket.

Arjun Ranatunga's remark of 'second-string Indian team'

"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs," Ranatunga, a government minister until two years ago, told reporters at his residence.

"India sent their best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here. I blame our board for that," added the legendary batsman, who led Sri Lanka to the 1996 ODI world title.

Team India's seconds-string squad look to create history on Lankan soil

With the full-strength Indian squad in the United Kingdom for a three-and-a-half-month long tour, the BCCI has sent a team of white-ball specialists for a limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka starting July 13 where the Men In Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. India will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series. Former skipper and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid will be the head coach for this bilateral white-ball series.

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai

