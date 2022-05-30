Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Proposes New Dates For Hosting Upcoming Asia Cup 2022: Report

The Sri Lankan cricket board is willing to host the 2022 Asia Cup despite the country's current economic and political crisis. According to The News, Sri Lanka's cricket body has recommended revised dates for conducting the Asia Cup, shifting the competition's start date to August 24 from the previously agreed date of August 27. The six-team tournament was earlier scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 11, however, it has been learned that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) now wants to move the start to August 24.

The Asia Cup is scheduled for August-September this year in Sri Lanka, however, the country's terrible economic crisis and consequent protests have cast doubt on the event. Earlier reports suggested that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was considering moving the Asia Cup out of Sri Lanka due to the country's continuing crisis.

Jay Shah, president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in April that the decision to host Asia Cup in Sri Lanka will be assessed after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2022 season came to a close on Sunday, with Gujarat Titans being crowned champions. A decision on Asia Cup is expected to be made soon.

"I had a detailed discussion with the officials of Sri Lanka Cricket on the situation in the country and its impact on cricket. Sri Lanka Cricket is hopeful of delivering a safe and successful Men’s Asia Cup. The office-bearers of SLC will be hosted at IPL 2022 final on May 29, and we will further assess the situation," Jay Shah was quoted as saying to ANI.

Crisis in Sri Lanka

The people of Sri Lanka are currently experiencing a crisis due to a lack of gas, electricity, and other essential commodities. The problem is said to be the result of Sri Lanka's refusal to pay its obligations and a drop in its foreign exchange reserves, according to reports. Since the crisis erupted in late March, hundreds of people have come to the streets to oppose the existing regime, with many calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

Image: ACC/Twitter