Sri Lanka Cricket Team Coaches Use PPE Kits To Train Squad: Watch

Ever since the worldwide COVID-19 disruption, watching people in PPE kits along with masks and gloves have become a common feature. However, in a recent video uploaded on Sri Lanka cricket's official Twitter handle the coaching staff can be seen wearing the PPE kits on the cricket field and training players ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against India. This is the first instance that the coaching staff of a cricket team has decided to take such a step.

Sri Lanka coaches wear PPE kits during training

The Sri Lanka cricket team recently returned home after their series against England. While the team resumed their practice sessions from Monday at the R. Premadasa Stadium a video was posted on Sri Lankan Cricket Twitter handle in which the Lankan group of coaches and support staff were spotted wearing PPE kits during Sri Lanka’s net training session. One of the coach gave throwdowns to their batsman while wearing the PPE kit and the mask.

WATCH: Sri Lanka Team Commence Practices 🏏 https://t.co/bD6nLa3dSM#SLvIND — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 14, 2021

Although it looks funny at first glance, the real reason could be because of Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower reportedly testing positive for coronavirus. Following the news of Grant testing positive, the entire team was then placed in isolation. As per the report by Insidesport, While the Sri Lanka board was planning to prepare two alternate squads, another cricketer tested positive and so the entire squad was shifted from the team hotel which was also being shared by Shikhar Dhawan led Team India.

About India vs Sri Lanka series

With the main players of team India currently in the Uk for a three-and-a-half-month long tour, the BCCI decided to send a separate white-ball team for a limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka starting July 13. The team will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series. Former skipper and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid will be the head coach for this bilateral white-ball series.

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Credit: @Official SLC / Twitter