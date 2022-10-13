Sri Lanka Cricket Team's Perfectly Synchronized Dance After Beating Pakistan Goes Viral

Sri Lanka and Pakistan locked horns against one another in the second semi-final of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Thursday. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 1 run to win the match and advance to the final of the continental cup. After winning the nail-biting thriller, the Sri Lankan players were seen performing a perfectly synchronized dance to celebrate their victory.

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lankan team's dance goes viral

In a video that is going viral on social media platform Twitter, Sri Lankan players can be seen shaking legs on a traditional song to mark their emphatic win over Pakistan. Here's the video of Sri Lankan players performing the dance that is being admired by cricket lovers across the world.

#ApeKello celebrating in style 💃



Sri Lanka qualified for the finals of the Women’s #AsiaCup2022 after winning against Pakistan by 1 run. pic.twitter.com/WXHkGcQJdd — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 13, 2022

Women's Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka are slated to play India in the final of Asia Cup on Saturday, October 15. India reached the final of the competition after defeating Thailand by 74 runs in the first semi-final on Thursday. India are the most successful side in the history of Women's Asia Cup, having won the title a record six times. Sri Lanka are the second-most successful side in the competition having finished runner-up on four ocassions.

Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women

As far as the match is concerned, Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bat first at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka scored 122/6 in 20 overs on the back of some crucial knocks from Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, and Hasini Perera. While Sanjeewani and Samarawickrama scored 26 and 35 runs, respectively, Nilakshi and Perera ended their innings with scores of 14 and 13 runs. Nashra Sandhu shone with the ball for Pakistan as she picked three wickets in her quota of four overs.

Sri Lanka then restricted Pakistan to 121/6 in 20 overs with some brilliant bowling from Inoka Ranaweera, who picked 2 wickets in 4 overs. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof scored 42 off 41 balls but her knock went in vain as the Women in Green failed to chase down the low target. Nida Dar was looking good to help her side draw the game but her run out on the final delivery ended all hopes for Pakistan. She was sent back to the pavilion for 26 off 26 balls. Inoka Ranaweera was named the player of the match for picking 2/17 in four overs.

Image: Twitter/@GemsOfCricket