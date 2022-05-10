Sri Lanka Crisis: Will Ongoing Protests Against Govt Affect Country's Cricket Itinerary?

Sri Lanka's cricket season at home has come under jeopardy following the ongoing crisis in the country. The Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts.

The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. The Sri Lankan Cricket Board is likely to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss on Australia and Pakistan's tour to the country as well as the Asia Cup tournament.

Sri Lanka crisis: Sri Lanka Cricket Board to hold an emergency meeting

According to the report by Insidesport Sri Lanka cricket Board officials have started admitting that hosting Asia Cup and Australia tour of Sri Lanka looks difficult. The report further states that the Sri Lanka Cricket Board themselves will agree to the suggestions of shifting the Asia Cup to Dubai. Though Asian Cricket Council President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has already declared that the final call on venue of Asia Cup will be taken on the sidelines of IPL 2022 Finals in Ahmedabad.

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka is scheduled to get underway on 7 June but the ongoing crisis in the country has put further doubts on the upcoming tour. Source in Sri Lanka Cricket while speaking to the publication said, “Cricket Australia has already given us go ahead. We are confident that the tour will go ahead. Obviously, Monday’s violence has again put some question marks but we are still confident that the tour will go ahead.”

Series scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka

Australia's Tour of Sri Lanka will have two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. After Australia, Sri Lanka were scheduled to play Pakistan in two-match Tests series which are part of the ICC World Test Championship. The dates for the series is yet to be finalised while Lanka Premier League is scheduled to take place in August. The Asia Cup T20 tournament is scheduled to be held in September. Before the Asia Cup.