Sri Lanka Exudes Confidence About Hosting Asia Cup 2022 Despite Growing Unrest

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board remains confident of hosting the 2022 Asia Cup in the country despite the ongoing financial and political crisis. Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Mohan de Silva told ESPNcricinfo that the board is very confident of hosting the tournament in August this year, saying they recently hosted Australia and are hosting Pakistan as well. Meanwhile, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will reportedly make a final decision on the matter on Friday.

"As far as we are concerned, we are still very confident of hosting the tournament in Sri Lanka. We have just hosted the Australian tour with two Tests in Galle, and Pakistan are in the country as well," de Silva was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya said he is very confident that the Asia Cup will take place in his country, adding that there is no threat to the tournament. Jayasuriya said Sri Lankan people absolutely love cricket and cricketers from every nation.

"I am very confident that Asia Cup will happen and there is no threat to the tournament. In Sri Lanka, everyone loves cricket and the cricketers from every nation. The Sri Lankan public has absolutely nothing against any cricketer. There will be all necessary support to hold the tournament peacefully," Jayasuriya was quoted as saying by PTI.

Asia Cup 2022

As of July 16, the multi-nation tournament is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11. A total of six teams will take part in the competition, including the five full members (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka), and one associate member. The full members will get a direct entry into the tournament, while the remaining spot will be occupied by the winner of the qualifiers. Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, and Kuwait will battle it out in the qualifiers from August 20 onwards for the remaining one spot.

The matches at the 2022 Asia Cup will be played as T20 Internationals. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tournament was again postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic. Pakistan was slated to host the Asia Cup in 2022 but the ACC moved the tournament to Sri Lanka and announced that Pakistan would host the 2023 edition of the competition, which will be played as One-Day Internationals.

(Image: ACC/Twitter)