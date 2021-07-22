Last Updated:

Sri Lanka Fined For Slow Over-rate Against India, To Lose One WC Super League Point

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka has pleaded guilty on behalf of his team and has accepted all sanctions imposed by the apex cricketing body.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a fine on Sri Lanka for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI match against India on Tuesday. According to an official release issued by the ICC, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has pleaded guilty on behalf of his team and has accepted all sanctions imposed by the apex cricketing body, including the deduction of one point from the side's World Cup Super League tally. Sri Lankan players have been fined 20% of their match fees for the violation of the ICC's Code of Conduct. 

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, Sri Lanka will lose one point from their points tally during the Super League," ICC said in a statement on Thursday. 

'Sri Lanka took four hours to bowl 49.1 overs'

The charges against the Sri Lanka team were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Lyndon Hannibal, supported by the third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella. Ranjan Madugalle, who is a member of the ICC's Elite Panel of match referees, imposed sanctions on Shanaka and his men. According to cricket statistician Deepu Narayanan, Sri Lanka took four hours to bowl 49.1 overs. 

Meanwhile, the ICC has not imposed any sanction on the touring Indian side despite the Shikhar Dhawan-led side apparently taking 3 hours and 51 minutes to bowl their full quotas of 50 overs as opposed to the time limit of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka is slated to be held tomorrow (July 23). India will look to end the series with a clean sweep as the side has already won the first two matches and taken a 2-0 lead.

