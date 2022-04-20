Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya Condemn 'unconscionable' Rambukkana Firing

Former Sri Lankan cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya have spoken out against the recent violence in the country's southwestern town of Rambukkana. Several people were injured and at least one civilian was killed during Tuesday's violence in the region. As per reports, the violence occurred after the Sri Lankan police opened fire on unarmed protesters while they were demonstrating against rising fuel prices in the country.

Sangakkara took to his official Twitter account to condemn the Sri Lankan government for employing lethal force against unarmed protesters in Rambukkana, calling it "unconscionable" and "inexcusable." He also reminded the police of their responsibilities, saying that their first role is to defend people's lives rather than to take them. The incident was described by Sangakkara as a "shameful" act of brutality.

Sanath Jayasuriya, on the other hand, expressed his strong disapproval of the police's action in Rambukkana. "We deplore the dastardly and cowardly act in Rabukanna today with irreparable loss of life. May he attain the supreme bliss of nibbana (sic)," Jayasuriya wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, Sri Lankan police opened fire on protesters on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others. The reports further suggest that fifteen police officers were also injured in the incident. The demonstrators were apparently protesting against the Sri Lankan government and requesting a reduction in fuel costs, which have risen dramatically in recent months due to the ongoing economic crisis.

Sri Lanka crisis

The situation in Sri Lanka has gotten worse in the past couple of weeks with people strongly demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The prices of essential items in the country have skyrocketed due to the crisis caused by the shortage of foreign exchange and rising debts. People from all walks of life, including famous personalities, have joined the protests against the administration, and are demanding the ouster of Rajapaksa.

(Image: @SanathJayasuriya/Facebook/AP)