Sri Lanka Legend Muttiah Muralitharan To Return To The Field For Upcoming Cricket League

After announcement of Sehwag, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan to play in the upcoming Legends League Cricket, Muralitharan has also confirmed to be part of season 2.

Muttiah Muralitharan

After the announcement of Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan to play in the upcoming Legends League Cricket, World record holder Muralitharan has also confirmed to be part of the season 2. Besides them, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, Stuart Binny, Pravin Tambe, Badrinath and Asghar Afghan also confirmed to be part of the upcoming Player draft process of the league.

Muralitharan said, “It would be great to go back into the field with the LLC season 2. We loved it during season 1 and now with new format, it would be more exciting”

Legends League Cricket returns

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “Murali is a Legend and so are others in this list. It is our pleasure to bring them together and play for their fans. As I mentioned earlier, we have 4 Franchisees owned teams, playing 15 matches between September 20 to October 10, 2022 at Oman. We will keep announcing the names of 110 Top class players who will be put in 4 teams through a Player Draft process in early August 2022.”   

On Muralitharan, Monty Panesar, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Stuart Binny, Pravin Tambe and Asghar Afghan confirming their participation, he added, “We are happy to have these legends in the league. The fans would love to see them back on the field.”

