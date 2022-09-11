Sri Lanka Legends Vs Australia Legends Live Streaming: How To Watch RSWS 2022 LIVE?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 kicked off on Saturday with India Legends beating South Africa Legends in Kanpur. Day 2 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 will witness a doubleheader with Bangladesh Legends taking on West Indies Legends in the afternoon fixture, while the second match of the day will see Sri Lanka Legends taking on Australia Legends.

Both Sri Lanka Legends and Australia Legends have some brilliant former players. Both the teams look solid on paper and it remains to be seen which team turns up on the day to emerge victorious

Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at the details about Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends live streaming.

Where is the Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends match taking place?

The Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends match will be played at Green Park in Kanpur, India.

When will the Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends match begin?

The Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST on Sunday, September 11.

How to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends in India?

The Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends match will be live broadcast on Sports18, Ristey Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

How to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends in India?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends match will be available on the Voot app.

Road Safety World Series 2022, Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends squads

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends probable XI

Sri Lanka Legends probable XI

Chaminda Vaas, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Tilakratne Dilshan(C), A Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, MDK Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Nuwan Kulasekara

Australia Legends probable XI

Shane Watson (C), AJ Doolan, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, John Hastings, Ben Dunk, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes